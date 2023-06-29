An inspiring example of digital disruption





Founder, Buuuk – Digital Innovation.

Getty

A Deloitte survey of more than 1,200 government officials in more than 70 countries on digital transformation concluded that nearly 70% are lagging behind the private sector. While the world is experiencing rapid technological progress, it is a shame to see the public sector lagging behind.

But there are notable examples around the world of forward-thinking governments embracing technology to revolutionize the public sector. Here are four inspiring examples of how technology is reshaping governance, delivering efficient public services, and improving the overall citizen experience.

Estonia: Keep Sensitive Records Safe with KSI

Estonia is a world leader in the digitalization of public services and has performed exceptionally well in human capital. One of his standout achievements is the implementation of Keyless Signature Infrastructure (KSI), a blockchain-based technology.

KSI uses hash values ​​to represent large amounts of data that also serve as unique identifiers for records, but cannot be used to retrieve the actual information within a file. The hash values ​​are stored on the blockchain and distributed across a private network of government computers. KSI therefore provides an immutable and tamper-proof database for storing confidential records, ensuring trust, transparency and security.

By leveraging KSI, Estonia has revolutionized the public sector, digitizing key services such as e-residence, digital signatures and e-voting systems. This digital transformation has significantly reduced streamlined processes and increased efficiency, so that 97 out of 100 users in the country now use pre-filled forms.

Denmark: digitizing public services

Denmark stands as a shining example at the forefront of the global digital transformation taking place in the public sector. Through initiatives such as his NemID, a digital ID system, the Danish government allows individuals to securely access a wide range of services, including filing tax returns, applying for benefits and accessing medical records.

Denmark is also introducing mobile apps to increase the efficiency of public services. For example, citizens can easily access their health insurance information, book appointments, and renew prescriptions through her mobile application. Additionally, the introduction of the Digital Post, a secure digital mailbox, has proven to be a boon to the public. Eliminate the need for paper-based communications, saving time, money and resources.

Overall, the Danish approach to digitizing public services demonstrates the importance of citizen-centered design that ensures convenience, accessibility and efficiency in government interactions.

Colombia: Challenging the traditional voting system

Colombia’s 2016 referendum on a peace treaty between the government and the FARC highlighted the limitations of the traditional electoral system, particularly in allowing Colombians living abroad to vote. Of the six million Colombians living abroad, only a small fraction were given the opportunity to vote due to limited consular restrictions.

To meet this challenge and give a voice to more Colombians abroad, the non-profit Democracy Earth Foundation has introduced Plebiscito Digital, a blockchain-powered digital voting platform. The transparency and security of blockchain provided a trusted solution for verifying and authenticating electoral votes.

By leveraging blockchain-specific properties such as transparency and immutability, digital referendums provided a trusted platform for symbolic voting. The experiment not only tested the potential of blockchain in the context of elections, but also explored the concept of liquid democracy, where voters could voice their opinions on peace treaty sub-themes.

While progress is still being made, the Colombian pilot project provides valuable insight into the potential of blockchain in democratic governance.

Warsaw: Improved accessibility for the visually impaired

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, has made great strides in using technology to improve accessibility for the visually impaired. Through the use of IoT devices and sensors, we have implemented an innovative system to guide visually impaired people through the city. For example, connected pedestrian crossings provide voice cues for people with disabilities to safely cross the road.

Additionally, Warsaw employs beacon technology to locate public transport stops. By strategically placing beacons in key locations, blind people can easily identify and locate nearby bus stops, tram stations, and other public transportation.

The technology acts as a virtual guide, facilitating a seamless travel experience and reducing the stress and anxiety associated with public transportation for the visually impaired. Not only has it empowered them, but it has created a more inclusive and accessible environment for all citizens. Warsaw’s success serves as a guiding light as a reminder that prioritizing accessibility and inclusiveness in digital transformation efforts is essential.

Conclusion

Traditional obstacles to public sector progress are being shattered by technologically sound governments that recognize the urgent need to adapt and innovate. Examples from Estonia, Denmark, Colombia and Warsaw serve as inspiration.

As we move forward, it will be critical for governments around the world to deploy technology not only to keep pace with the private sector, but also to meet the changing needs and expectations of their citizens. Technology enables governments to establish transparent, efficient and inclusive public services, significantly improving the well-being of their citizens.

The need for change is imminent. The public sector must let go of its fears and embrace the opportunities that technology presents. Doing so will improve lives and create a brighter future for all.

