Tech
Digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, etc.
DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — The “Vmware – Digital Transformation Strategy” report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com offering.
This report provides insight into VMware’s technology activities, including VMware’s digital transformation strategy, innovation programs, and technology initiatives.
VMware (VMware) provides multi-cloud services for a variety of apps and virtualization technologies. The company’s multi-cloud portfolio includes cloud management, networking, cloud infrastructure, security and more. The company also provides software maintenance such as updates, upgrades and technical support. Professional services such as design, implementation and training services.
vRealize, Tanzu, vCloud, Pivotal, Bitnami, Heptio, ESX, VeloCloud, Nyansa, VMware, vSphere, Wavefront, Carbon Black, VMware vSAN, NSX, vCenter, Workspace ONE, Horizon, vMotion, AirWatch, and CloudHealth trademark.
The company’s customers include government, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and financial services sectors in the US and international markets. VMware sells its products through its own sales force and through third party distributors, resellers, system vendors and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
highlight
VMware is increasing its focus on using key disruptive technologies to enhance business operations and service delivery. To do so, the company leverages leading disruptive technologies such as his AI, big data, cybersecurity and blockchain.
VMware partners with other technology companies to develop and launch innovative products and enhance existing solutions. For example, in 2023 he partnered with Wallaroo.AI to develop an integrated edge ML/AI deployment and operations platform for telecom service providers.
VMware invests in and acquires other technology companies to expand its portfolio.
Reason to buy
Gain insight into VMware’s commitment to technology.
Gain insight into the company’s digital strategy and innovation efforts.
Gain insight into the technology themes we focus on.
Gain insight into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
cover key topics
Digital transformation strategy
Accelerators, incubators and other innovation programs
Learn about the company’s key strategic divisions, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to innovation.
technology focus
Commitment to technology
investment
investment
Acquisition
Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map
ICT budget and contract
key executives
Some of the companies mentioned in this report include:
Wallaroo.AI
Nvidia
look out
Arcus
Equinix
HPE
IBM
microsoft
netapp
HCL Technologies
rack space technology
alibaba cloud
Deloitte
Ori Industry
Accenture
kindergarten
Nokia
Oracle
better cloud
Amazon
NTT DATA
Viavi Solutions
SK Telecom
Dell
Mitax
intel
Fortanix
kenna security
Athos
Inflow data
Digital Asset Holdings
cloud
Aria Systems
to make sure
high trust
Kohia Technologies
CENX
jay frog
puppet lab
wise
punishment
bit fusion
blue medora
will fit
wave front
Ananda Networks
Critical Software
Avinetworks
bitnami
cloud health technology
Cloud Verox
Cloud Koao
mesh 7
Datrium
last line
Octaline
Carbon black
E8 security
salt stack
mode.net
Veriflow
Velocloud
ether pal
Heptio
Arkin Net
imidium
For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i579ww.
Source: Global Data
About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source of international market research reports and market data. It provides up-to-date data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
|
