Digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, etc.

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — The “Vmware – Digital Transformation Strategy” report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com offering.

This report provides insight into VMware’s technology activities, including VMware’s digital transformation strategy, innovation programs, and technology initiatives.

VMware (VMware) provides multi-cloud services for a variety of apps and virtualization technologies. The company’s multi-cloud portfolio includes cloud management, networking, cloud infrastructure, security and more. The company also provides software maintenance such as updates, upgrades and technical support. Professional services such as design, implementation and training services.

vRealize, Tanzu, vCloud, Pivotal, Bitnami, Heptio, ESX, VeloCloud, Nyansa, VMware, vSphere, Wavefront, Carbon Black, VMware vSAN, NSX, vCenter, Workspace ONE, Horizon, vMotion, AirWatch, and CloudHealth trademark.

The company’s customers include government, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and financial services sectors in the US and international markets. VMware sells its products through its own sales force and through third party distributors, resellers, system vendors and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

VMware is increasing its focus on using key disruptive technologies to enhance business operations and service delivery. To do so, the company leverages leading disruptive technologies such as his AI, big data, cybersecurity and blockchain.

VMware partners with other technology companies to develop and launch innovative products and enhance existing solutions. For example, in 2023 he partnered with Wallaroo.AI to develop an integrated edge ML/AI deployment and operations platform for telecom service providers.

VMware invests in and acquires other technology companies to expand its portfolio.

Gain insight into VMware’s commitment to technology.

Gain insight into the company’s digital strategy and innovation efforts.

Gain insight into the technology themes we focus on.

Gain insight into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

