Google video ads question inventory quality in scathing study





It was unclear whether brands and agencies could opt out of appearing on Google Video partner sites. There are several ad formats called “video action ads”, which always include placement on video partner sites. Video action ads have built-in performance targets, with advertisers looking for clicks, downloads, sales, and more, not just views. Advertisers pay when their goals are met. Yesterday, a Google Ads product rep responded to advertisers on her Twitter, clarifying when brands can opt out of appearing on third-party sites. For Video Action campaigns, “Advertisers can always work with their account representatives if they want to exclude GVP inventory,” he said. A Google representative said:

What’s happening is that some advertisers, who aren’t familiar with how Google’s ad platform works, don’t understand the intricacies of how ads appear, according to an ad tech executive who works with YouTube. It says. “It is not too difficult for most advertisers to decide whether to work on YouTube or off YouTube,” said the YouTube partner, who requested anonymity.

However, certain advertising products, such as Video Action campaigns, are designed to run outside of YouTube as well as within. In this product, Google’s machine-learning AI models determine where ads appear. Advertisers know they are sacrificing complete control over their advertising, but they only pay when their ads produce results. “Advertisers using video action campaigns know that their goal is to drive action at the expense of inventory,” said the source, noting that the report I don’t fully understand it, adding that it shows that AI is still a “black box” for the Lord.

“High volume of TrueView skippable in-stream ads purchased by various brands and media agencies,” Adaritics said in a report. “The consumer experience appears to be delivered by hundreds of thousands of websites and apps that don’t meet Google’s standards.” “

Google view

In a blog post, Google disputed the report’s structure, challenged its methodology, and said it “makes grossly inaccurate claims about the Google Video Partner (GVP) network.”

“This report erroneously suggests that most of our campaign spend is running on GVP, not YouTube. rice field. “The vast majority of video ad campaigns are delivered on YouTube. A video advertiser advertises on another network of third-party sites, his GVP, and receives additional You can also reach out to your audience.”

Adalytics claims to have studied campaigns where between 42% and 75% of ad spend was directed to Google partner sites rather than directly to YouTube. According to Google, Google Video Partners account for about 20% of their ad campaigns on average, giving them a way to get more quality reach into their campaigns.

The report questions the role of third-party verification vendors, such as the Media Rating Council (MRC), which audits platforms for ad quality control. The MRC said it is auditing Google Video partners for invalid traffic and other measurement factors.

“The GVP inventory is part of several certification audits that the MRC conducts at Google,” an MRC representative said in an email to Ad Age. “We recognize that it has grown to a meaningful level over the last few years, and as a result GVP measurement is being implemented in a compliant manner with respect to IVT, placement and other aspects of measurement quality. We’ve been working on an audit to make sure it’s measured and reported, and we’ll study it in the article. We will continue to work on these issues as part of our normal course of action.”

The report, which was first published by The Wall Street Journal late Tuesday, is sure to bring renewed scrutiny to Google and its ad platforms, with several issues including viewability, brand safety and ad tech transparency. It touches on topical topics.

