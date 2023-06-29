Astellas Pharma Establishes Open Innovation Base for Tumor Microenvironment Research Utilizing Cutting-edge Spatial Biology in Mitsui Fudosan “MITSUI LINK-Lab Kashiwa-no-ha 1”





TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE 4503, President and CEO Naoki Okamura, hereinafter referred to as Astellas) and Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (TSE 8801, President and CEO Takashi Ueda) Astellas Pharma Inc. It was announced that the open innovation base “TME Imaging and Interactive Research for Innovation (TME iLab)” will open in October 2023 in “MITSUI LINK-Lab Kashiwa-no-ha 1” (Kashiwa City). “The Lab” operated by Mitsui Fudosan, Chiba Prefecture).

About TME iLab Open Innovation Center for Tumor Microenvironment Research

The two companies will work together to acquire new knowledge about tumors by making the most of the advantages of the Kashiwa-no-ha area, which is located near Japan’s leading cutting-edge medical facilities and academic institutions, including the National Cancer Center. I will continue. Creation of innovation based on microenvironment, challenges in intractable cancer, and knowledge obtained. At TME iLab, researchers from inside and outside the company, including Akihiro Ohashi, director of the Collaborative Research and Development Division at the National Cancer Center’s Exploratory and Clinical Trial Center (EPOC), discuss and aim to create innovation. Engaged in research as a principal investigator (PI)* through a cross-appointment system at Astellas Pharma. State-of-the-art spatial information analysis equipment and machine learning technology such as the spatial molecular imager “CosMx SMI” from NanoString, 10x Genomics, and RareCyte, the spatial omics analysis system “Xenium”, and the multi-fluorescent tissue profiler “Orion” will be available to researchers. Mitsui Fudosan will provide the “Mitsui Link Lab Open Innovation Support Program*2”, build a system to attract many researchers to TME iLab, and provide research and business support as well as communication and networking support.

In order to continue creating innovative new drugs such as anticancer drugs, it is essential to conduct research and development by bringing together cutting-edge science from multiple fields. Utilizing these state-of-the-art facilities, we will “elucidate the characteristics of the tumor microenvironment in clinical specimens”, “select biomarkers effective for effective treatment from clinical data”, and “candidate targets as new therapeutic targets”. We will promote “identification of molecules”.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with Mitsui Fudosan. Our new center of open innovation is seeking a wide range of partners with innovative expertise and technology in tumor microenvironment research.” Chief Scientist Yoshitsugu Shitaka said. Astellas Pharmaceuticals Executive Officer (CScO). “By combining Astellas’ drug discovery capabilities with the knowledge of partners such as academia and venture companies, we expect to accelerate anticancer drug research and create innovative new drugs. We will contribute to the further growth of this ecosystem.” No, it is a smart city. “

“I wholeheartedly welcome Astellas to establish a base in Kashiwa-no-ha. Innovation is being created through industry-academia collaboration and the formation of a community that supports the social implementation of R&D seeds,” said Kazunori Yamashita, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Mitsui Fudosan. . “Even in the life science field, the construction of an ecosystem that generates innovation is progressing. Promote and build community. “

[MITSUI LINK-Lab KASHIWA-NO-HA 1]

Address: 6-6-2 Kashiwa-no-ha, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba Access: 3 minutes by bus from Kashiwa-no-ha Campus Station on the Tsukuba Express Line

3 minutes on foot from “Mitsui Garden Hotel Kashiwa-no-ha Park Side Mae (Zeikan Kenshujo)” bus stop

*1 Principal Investigator (PI): A researcher at Astellas Pharma Inc.

*2 For details of the Mitsui Link Lab Open Innovation Support Program, please refer to the press release “Mitsui Lab & Office New Service MITSUI LINK-Lab Open Innovation Support Program Started Supporting common support for life science companies, such as research and management consulting services.” “Please refer to the. Equipment room and store stocked with consumables and reagents for research” (published May 18, 2023)

About Astellas Pharma Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 70 countries around the world. We drive a focus area approach that focuses on biology and modalities and aims to identify opportunities for continuous drug discovery to address diseases with high unmet medical need. Additionally, beyond our basic Rx focus, we also look to build Rx+ healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technologies from various fields from our external partners. Through these initiatives, Astellas will be at the forefront of healthcare transformation, transforming innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website https://www.astellas.com/en.

About Mitsui Fudosan Mitsui Fudosan is a comprehensive real estate developer that works to solve social issues and create new value through urban development. Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City is an intellectual cluster of Japan’s leading academic and medical facilities. On the premises of the National Cancer Center Hospital East, in addition to Mitsui Link Lab Kashiwa-no-ha 1 and the cancer patient support hotel Mitsui Garden Hotel Kashiwa-no-ha Parkside, offices, commercial facilities, and a mobility field are integrated to create a lively atmosphere. To do. A smart city that is actively working on demonstration experiments using the technology of startups and universities through public-private-academia collaboration. (Kashiwanoha Smart City: https://www.kashiwanoha-smartcity.com/)

Cautionary Note (Astellas Pharma Inc.) Statements regarding current plans, estimates, strategies, beliefs and other statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Astellas Pharma Inc. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include (i) changes in laws and regulations relating to general economic conditions and the pharmaceutical market; (ii) exchange rate fluctuations; (iii) delays in new product launches; (v) Astellas’ inability to effectively continue to research and develop products that are acceptable to customers in a competitive market; Infringement of pharmaceutical intellectual property rights.

Information regarding pharmaceuticals (including products under development) contained in this press release is not intended for advertising or medical advice.

Source: Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-establishes-open-innovation-hub-for-tumor-microenvironment-research-with-cutting-edge-spatial-biology-in-mitsui-fudosans-mitsui-link-lab-kashiwa-no-ha-1-301866540.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos