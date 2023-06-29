Former Google exec to run in 2024 U.S. Senate election to replace Feinstein in California





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former tech executive Lexie Reese announced Thursday that she will be entering the 2024 U.S. Senate race in California, adding another Democratic senator to a growing list of candidates that already include three senators. rice field.

The Google and Facebook veteran will run as a virtual obscurity in the nation’s most populous state, with 22 million voters, replacing retired Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein. In her first candidacy, she hopes to differentiate herself as an outsider and a new candidate with a fresh message, according to her advisers. This would be in contrast to established politicians such as Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee who are already in the race.

In an online video launching the campaign, Reese said the California dream was fading. Millions of families are working hard but barely making ends meet. It’s time to work together to build a better future together.

Reese filed his candidacy with the federal elections authority on June 15, appointing a fundraising committee and indicating his intention to use his personal funds for the campaign.

A successful statewide campaign in a sprawling state that includes some of the nation’s most expensive media markets typically costs tens of millions of dollars. It’s unclear how much of Reese’s personal funds he intends to spend on his campaign.

Schiff, for example, had $25 million in campaign funding at the end of March, and will likely be several million more after the second-quarter fundraising ends at the end of June.

With the centrist Feinstein in the twilight of his career, the campaign in Democratic-dominated states has already taken shape as a showcase for an ambitious younger generation of party left. Democrats are expected to hold the seat, as the state has not won a Senate election since 1988.

And Reese, the first candidate, will go into the race without an established base in a field already divided by Democratic candidates.

Reese’s website focuses primarily on introducing herself to voters, inviting them to send online messages about the pros and cons of living in the state.

Beyond the challenges faced by first-time candidates, veteran Democratic consultant Bill Carrick warned that splitting the Democratic vote could unintentionally give Republicans an edge.

In California’s last two senatorial elections, only Democrats advanced to the general election under the state’s top-two election system (only the top two vote-getters in the November primary vote face off).

Carrick says if four Democrats are in the race and all have significant campaigning, he will open the back door for Republicans to advance to the (November) runoff. Said it would happen.

Carrick said dividing the Democratic vote by four would increase the odds of a Democratic-Republican runoff in November if someone came out on top as a Republican.

Former baseball MVP and Republican Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is considering entering the race. He joins Republican attorney Eric Earley, who failed to run for state attorney general in 2022 and 2018, and for congressional representatives in 2020.

In the recent election cycle, California’s Republicans have made the Democratic-majority government the target of criticism, leading to notoriously high taxes, a homelessness crisis, an alarming urban crime rate, and a handicap for many working-class households. blaming the rival party for things like housing prices that are out of reach. .

Reese’s advisers say he saw an opportunity. With the March primary still months away, many voters are still undecided, and even the most powerful Democrats aren’t widely known across the state.

At Google, he served as Vice President of Global Programmatic Platforms. A graduate of Harvard Business School, he also worked at American Express.

In the video, Reese recounts the hardships of his past, including his father’s long-term job loss, his parents’ divorce, his brother’s struggle with addiction, and his brother’s death in recovery.

She said she understands the impact of financial uncertainty on her family.

