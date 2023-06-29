Google Cloud Launches New Google Generative AI Center of Excellence





SEATTLE, WA June 28, 2023 Slalom, a purpose-driven global business and technology consulting firm, announces expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, launching new Google Cloud Generative AI Center enabling over 600 capabilities We are pleased to announce that we are introducing a CoE of Excellence (CoE). Highly skilled employees of Google Cloud AI. The partnership has already strengthened his Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities at the consultancy and accelerated customer adoption of Google Cloud GenAI technology. The CoE will identify how to best leverage Google Cloud’s enterprise-ready generative AI capabilities and provide enterprises with enterprise-grade capabilities that can be implemented in a controlled manner, helping customers move from idea generation to sustainable growth. Helping you transition to value.

Slalom offers a very human approach to supporting companies looking to leverage AI technology through GenAI. With active Google Cloud collaboration and a new Google Cloud GenAI CoE, Slalom is well positioned to accelerate customer impact. Google Cloud GenAI workshops, demos, and accelerators enable tailored solutions for each organization’s use cases, enabling people to develop and deploy his GenAI models at scale. Attendees will learn about the capabilities of Google Cloud GenAI, explore practical use cases, and gain insight into implementing AI solutions to solve complex challenges.

Google Cloud GenAI tools help us deliver the best solutions for our customers in a safe and responsible manner. At Slalom, we believe his GenAI will revolutionize how teams work in every industry, from financial services to life sciences, retail to nonprofits. And we are committed to helping our customers realize the full benefits of these powerful new tools to build a better tomorrow for all,” said Slalom’s president. As one Tony Rojas puts it:

The new Google Cloud GenAI CoE is part of the Slaloms Global Google Practice, which covers a wide range of capabilities. The global team serves as a dedicated group of Slalom strategic perspectives and technology expertise on Google Cloud products. The practice has grown rapidly and has attracted top talent to ensure the development and deployment of human-centric solutions for its customers.

Kevin Icchpurani, Corporate VP of Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said, “Generative AI can dramatically improve business processes, such as streamlining time-consuming tasks and enriching the insights customers derive from their data. could be improved,” he said. Slalom provides organizations with the expertise needed to successfully identify and deploy generative AI projects using Google Cloud technologies, delivering long-term value to customers and improving the daily experience of their employees. increase.

The Slalom team will continue to gain insight into AI best practices, develop AI models, and find new ways to effectively leverage Google Cloud AI technologies to help our customers. Additionally, Slalom hosts AI roundtables and hackathons to foster innovation. These events bring together talented individuals and encourage their creativity and problem-solving skills. Participants will work to develop innovative AI use cases that address real-world challenges and create tangible value for customers. With a new GenAI workshop and expanded advanced Google Cloud GenAI skills, Slalom is ready to help you significantly accelerate your time to value.

About slalom

Slalom is a purpose-driven global business and technology consulting firm. From strategy to execution, our approach is very human. With 45 markets in 8 countries, we have a deep understanding of providing our customers and their customers with practical end-to-end solutions that make a meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our strong team of over 13,000 empowers people and organizations to dream bigger, act faster, and create a better tomorrow for all. help build. It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work, including being named one of FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” eight years in a row. For more information, visit slalom.com.

