PIRELLI CHOOSES LOTUS ELETRE HYPER-SUV





Milan, June 29, 2023. Pirelli has officially approved 10 different tires for the Lotus Eletre, the British performance brand’s first electric hyper SUV. With different tire sizes front and rear, the new car benefits from 22-inch (275/40R22, 315/35R22) and 23-inch (275/35R23, 315/30R23) P Zeros, both with seal inside Available with or without. technology and 22″ P Zero Corsa (275/40R22, 315/35R22). All of these tires are designed to meet Eletres’ requirements, from world-class dynamic performance and excellent steering feel to range and comfort in all driving conditions. A testament to the dedicated development program of these new tires is his LTS mark on the sidewall, while the Elect mark indicates a package of technologies that complement the characteristics of electric vehicles.

To develop high-performance tires for dynamic BEVs like the Lotus Eletre, we have raised the bar and identified new solutions to meet the needs of a market undergoing a true revolution, faster and harder than ever before. I had to. Like cars, tires have changed in more ways than they look. For us, working with a luxury car manufacturer like Lotus is essential. Because together we can envision and carry out this evolution. Dario Malavski, Head of Product at Pirelli, said:

Over the past few months, we have carried out intensive testing on difficult tracks such as the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Pirelli team has done a great job developing a tire with performance that is absolutely suitable for the new all-electric and highly dynamic vehicle. Dr. Flavio Friesen, Senior Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integration, Lotus Tech Innovation Center, Deputy Director, Lotus Tech Research Institute.

Electric technology specialized for electric vehicles

The Pirellis Elect tire for the Lotus Eletre features an optimized footprint and a specific compound that maximizes grip, reducing wheelspin during acceleration caused by the instantaneous torque from the electric motor. Tire engineers have also worked on optimizing the structure to achieve excellent handling performance and steering feel. Acoustic comfort was another focus in achieving a balanced character set. Pirelli Elect tires are designed to reduce rolling resistance for a quieter and more comfortable journey. These properties are certified by the European Tire Label. All sizes have an A rating for wet grip, and almost all sizes get an A score for noise as well.

Seal inside puncture resistant system

To make the Lotus Eletre’s 22″ and 23″ tires even more secure, Seal Inside technology is now available as an option and debuted in this larger size. Seal Inside is a self-sealing system that maintains air pressure inside the tire to keep you going after a puncture.

virtual development

The bespoke P Zero and P Zero Corsa tires for the Lotus Eletre are the result of a state-of-the-art development process carried out with the aid of virtual design tools. Tire specifications were defined using 3D modeling before physical prototypes were created, allowing more detail to be incorporated into the design cycle and more efficient communication between Pirelli and the carmaker. became.

