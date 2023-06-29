NASA’s First Robotic Lunar Rover VIPER Trials in Silicon Valley





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) — Before the robot can safely travel on the moon, it is undergoing test runs on Earth at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

VIPER stands for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover and is basically an underwater exploration robot.

Engineers are testing the lunar lander’s ability to descend from the ramp.

Test director Jasper Wolfe said the prototype was designed with Earth’s gravity in mind, so it weighs one-sixth the 0.5 tonne of the actual rover. The prototype moves 1 centimeter per second.

“We’ll start at the top of the lander and see if it’s safe to descend,” Wolff said.

Flight director Rusty Hunt said it was the third time the plane has conducted an escape test. Each time they are learning something new.

Hunt said there is a “probe” on campus to test the rover.

MORE: NASA’s Lunar Missions: See the New Spacesuit Worn by Astronaut Artemis

“It’s a sandy, flat area very similar to the lunar surface, and we’ll be driving there a lot to test the rover, test navigation cameras, hazard detection, etc.,” Hunt said. said.

VIPER’s mission is to explore the South Pole of the Moon. Water ice surveys, drilling and sample collection will take place.

“We want to put people on the moon, we want to build a lunar base on the moon. If we can use the water that’s already there, we don’t need to bring it to the moon.” said Mr Hunt.

VIPER has three different payloads for reading neutrons, light and mass of various elements on the Moon.

“If you put ice in the sun, it evaporates very quickly. You measure what comes out of it. We know a lot of science about the moon about dolphins.” That’s about it,” said Hunt.

Mr Hunt said he didn’t know what it would look like until he got there.

“There are a lot of theories that it could be a hard solid, it could be like the top of frost, it could be very fluffy. You don’t know until you turn the lights on and see what it looks like – what it actually is,” said Hunt.

This is NASA’s first robotic lunar rover. Instead of astronauts, drivers will operate from the Ames Campus building.

Lead driver Matthew Deans said the rover will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as long as there is sunlight.

Deans said he’s building an intuition about how the rover works as he uses it in person and remotely.

Details: 4 out of 4,000 people will be selected to live a year in a Mars-like simulation at the Johnson Space Center

“I think one of the great values ​​of exit testing is being able to spend half the time in the high bay, working with the hardware from a desk in the back and watching what happens,” Deans said. “And half the time you spend in another building on campus, with nothing but the display and command capabilities of the remote control, trying to figure out what’s going on with the vehicle without getting too close to it.”

Deans said they expected a range of conditions, but that they wouldn’t know until they landed and traveled on the moon.

“When the sun sets on the moon, we may have to shut down the rover. We put the rover into hibernation mode and hopefully it stays warm enough to survive. When the sun rises again Turn it on,” Deans said.

San Jose Representative Zoe Lofgren said support for the space program is bipartisan.

“The idea that we’re going to the south pole of the moon to see what’s there is just part of what we’re doing in space,” Lofgren said. “We will go to asteroids and Mars. This is just the beginning of human space exploration, and NASA is at the center of it.”

The rover is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral in late 2024.

Astrobotic’s Griffin lander will transport VIPER to the lunar surface.

Alyvia Chapra, marketing director at Astrobotic, said final airframe manufacturing is taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“In fact, the final vehicle will have two ramps on either side of the Griffin so that VIPER can see which ramps are safe to enter and exit from when it arrives at the lunar service,” Chapra said. rice field.

Griffin plans to travel aboard SpaceX’s Falcon.

VIPER will remain on the moon and is scheduled to operate for about six months.

If you’re using the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/nasa-viper-rover-moon-landing-ice-samples/13438867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos