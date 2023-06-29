Bill C-18: Google to Remove News Links in Canada over Online News Act





Ottawa –

Google said Thursday it was removing links to Canada News from its Canadian platforms, citing a new law from the Liberal government that requires media companies to compensate for content they share or reuse online.

In response, the tech giant has launched Google News (a personalized aggregator service available on the web or in apps that highlights local news) and Google Discover, a mobile phone feature that helps people find content, from Canada. announced that it will remove the news link for

Only Canadian news is blocked, so Canadian users can still see Fox News and BBC content.

The company also announced that it will be discontinuing Google News Showcase, a product it uses to license news from over 150 local publishers, in Canada. These existing deals will not be affected until the company ends its news showcase.

Google said it had notified the Liberal government of the decision. He did not specify when the news will be removed, but it will be removed before the law takes effect. The law was passed last week and is expected to come into force by the end of the year.

Meta made a similar announcement last week, saying it would remove news from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram before the law went into effect. Existing contracts with local publishers will also be terminated.

Meta is already testing up to 5% of Canadian users to block news. Google conducted a similar test earlier this year.

Kent Walker, president of international affairs at Google and its parent company Alphabet, said he was disappointed by what had happened, but said the legislation was “impossible.”

In a blog post posted on Google’s website on Thursday, Walker said the bill would impose a price on links and, as a result, “just to make it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers.” He said he would have unlimited financial liability.

“We are not taking this decision or its implications lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with our Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible,” Walker wrote.

Online news laws require both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers and pay them if news content posted on their sites generates revenue.

Google wanted assurances about how much it might cost to do so and how the negotiation process would unfold. Those details are likely to emerge after the regulatory process for the bill Google says it will join is completed.

Earlier this week, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told Canada Press that he hopes the government will reach a positive solution with both companies to stop the news removal.

Rodriguez also said the government would continue to support newsrooms if Google and Meta pulled news from their platforms, but did not specify how.

The Online News Act aims to create new government oversight of the digital giants that dominate the online advertising market.

The Liberal government sees Meta and Google’s dominance of the internet and their news takedown decisions as a threat to Canadian democracy as the news industry continues to face job cuts due to declining advertising revenues.

Nearly 500 newsrooms nationwide have closed since 2008, Rodriguez said.

Meta Terminates Journalism Fellowship Deal

Digital giant Meta is ending a fellowship program to help recruit a limited number of new journalists at news communication service Canadian Press.

The move comes in reaction to the federal Online News Act (previously known as Bill C-18) passed last week.

The law requires technology companies such as Facebook parent company Meta and Google to negotiate deals to compensate media outlets for news content they share or reuse on their platforms.

Meta threatened to block access to Canada News on its site in retaliation.

Malcolm Kirk, president of the Canadian Press, said Meta told the news agency that the online news law was negatively impacting Meta’s position in Canada, where it operates some products. .

The Liberal government’s Online News Act aims to preserve Canadian journalism at a time when news organizations are struggling to win online advertising dollars.

This report by the Canadian Press Agency was first published on June 29, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/google-set-to-remove-news-links-in-canada-meta-ends-contract-for-journalism-fellowship-as-bill-c-18-fallout-continues-1.6461557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos