How the Ontario Institute of Technology is supporting Ontario’s innovative electric vehicle and mobility sector and developing the next generation of talent





The Regional Future Workforce project team at the Ontario Institute of Technology. Led by Dr. Mohamed Eldariebi (Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, his third from left) and Dr. Roland van Oostveen (Faculty of Education, fifth from left). Image taken at the entrance to his ACE core research facility at the Ontario Institute of Technology.

Ontario’s electric vehicle and mobility sector has emerged as a world leader in innovation, with some of the world’s largest companies established in Ontario. Students of all ages across the province are encouraged to pursue job opportunities and careers in this field through expansion programs designed by the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), led by the Ontario Center of Innovation (OCI) .

Recognizing the need for greater diversity within the industry, OVIN’s Regional Future Workforce Program (RFW) will build new bridges between industry and academia, providing the resources needed to support the evolution of the mobility and transportation sector. We provide knowledge and skills to the next generation of talent. Ontario Institute of Technology is a major part of the equation thanks to its institutional strengths in automotive, energy, computer science, and education and research.

The Ontario Institute of Technology is involved in the development of two new RFW programs announced by the Ontario government and OVIN at General Motors’ Markham technology site on May 30.

project 1

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences (FEAS) and Faculty of Education (FEd) at the Ontario Institute of Technology will develop course content for high school and post-secondary students focused on skills in connected and self-driving vehicles.

A joint project led by Associate Professor Mohamed El-Dalievi

FEAS and FE Professor Roland van Oostveen will receive $485,000 in development funding. Co-created by engineering and educational research experts, this content ensures a fun and engaging experience that engages students of all levels of interest, knowledge and skill. The course also prioritizes inclusiveness and accessibility for students in high school and post-secondary settings across Ontario.

Much of the content delivery is done through Ontario Institute of Technology’s highly popular engineering outreach. This engineering outreach offers summer camps (featuring a Connected Self-Driving Vehicle (CAV) simulator and hardware kit) and extensive high school programming throughout the academic year across Ontario. c_wonder mobile design lab.

The program incorporates a research component to measure the effectiveness of content and how participants use digital technology through modules. Assessing the development of communication, negotiation and technical skills among diverse groups of learners is an important element of research.

Other key community partners involved in the Ontario Tech/OVIN project include public eLearning programs such as those offered by GM Canada, IBM, TeachingCity Oshawa, Invest Durham, Accelerate Auto, Ontario Network of Women in Engineering, and eCampus Ontario. included.

project 2

Ontario Institute of Technology is a founding member of the Environment and Allied Technology Hub (EaRTH) District, a consortium of five major universities in the Toronto metropolitan area. The EaRTH District Partnership awarded him 50 for his EaRTH Switch program, which aims to introduce 600 high school students and her 500 post-secondary students to new career opportunities in the automotive and mobility fields. receive a million dollars.

Focused on three geographic areas – the Durham area, Scarborough, Peterborough and Kawarsas – the Switch program consists of industry tours, trade events, problem-solving hackathons and internships that provide industry-led work-integrated learning opportunities .

Quote

“As we continue to grow Ontario’s automotive supply chain, it is important to empower our students and connect them with exciting opportunities in this field. which will create thousands of new jobs.” – Minister for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

“A career in the automotive industry in Ontario offers life-changing opportunities, with good salaries, pensions and benefits. We will continue to invest in innovative projects that help people acquire the skills they need for better jobs.” – Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labor, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

“Our government remains committed to growing Ontario’s automotive sector by investing in new and innovative education projects such as the Regional Future Workforce Program (RFW) and the Environmental Technology Hub (EaRTH). Our investment, combined with strong partnerships involving the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), the Ontario Institute of Technology and other community partners, will enable Ontario’s automotive sector to lead the world in new and innovative technologies. This will generate new global investment and secure the well-paying, safe jobs that Ontarians deserve.” – Todd McCarthy, MP Durham

“OCI is grateful for the support of the Government of Ontario. Three core elements that set the Regional Future Workforce Program apart are its regional reach, participation of equally deserving groups, and Reach.” – Claudia Kriwiak, President and CEO, Ontario Center of Innovation

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in OVIN’s Regional Future Workforce Program and work with industry leaders and academia to equip students with the knowledge and skills to support the evolving mobility and transportation sector. We are continually impressed by the bright minds of our faculty and look forward to the future automotive advances that occur through these projects.” Hossam Kishawi, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Ontario Institute of Technology manager

“The Ontario Institute of Technology has demonstrated strong leadership within the organization in commercializing electric vehicles and advanced mobility technologies, and in leveraging new approaches to experiential learning through the innovative and ethical application of technology. We are proud to continue our longstanding commitment with OVIN at the Ontario Institute of Technology through a new Regional Future Workforce program that showcases our excellence in engineering and education to move Ontario’s automotive sector forward. We are thrilled to ensure that we are developing the next generation of talent to inspire.” Les Jacobs, Vice President for Research and Innovation, Ontario Institute of Technology

Media inquiries

Brian Oliver Communication and Marketing Ontario Institute of Technology 289.928.3653 (mobile) [email protected]

Dr. Mohamed El-Dalieby, Associate Professor, Department of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Ontario Institute of Technology.

“>

Doctor. Roland van Oostveen, Professor of Education, Ontario Institute of Technology.

“>

