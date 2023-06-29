Google removes Canadian news links in response to online news law





Google announced Thursday that it will remove Canadian news content from its Search, News and Discover products following the entry into force of a new law aimed at compensating the press.

The move to fetch news from the world’s most popular search engine could have devastating effects on Canadian media, which often rely on third parties such as Google to get content into the hands of readers. be.

The decision comes after the government’s controversial C-18 bill passed Congress last week. The bill has been criticized by tech giants like Meta and Google as unfair to impose the equivalent of a tax on links.

Some small media outlets and pundits have criticized the regime, arguing that most of the economic benefits go to a few big media companies.

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs, said: “We are disappointed with this outcome. We are not taking this decision or its implications lightly and will provide transparency to our Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible. I think it is important to keep the on Google and Alphabet.

“The unprecedented decision to put a price on links (the so-called ‘link tax’) introduces uncertainty into our product and simply because it makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers. and exposes the company to uncapped financial liability.”

The government and major media outlets, including newspaper lobby groups and broadcasters such as CBC and CTV, have argued that social media companies should compensate media outlets for using their content.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government was confident Google would pass the bill.

“I would like to say that our dialogue with Google is ongoing. It is important to find ways that Canadians can continue to access their content in all ways, but at the same time play a fundamental role in our democracy. It’s also important to protect rigorous independent journalism,” he said.

“We know that democracy only works with strong, independent and diverse media, and we will continue to strive for that.”

WATCH: Prime Minister Trudeau says he is ‘disappointed’ by Meta’s reaction to online news law

Prime Minister Trudeau said he was “disappointed” by Meta’s threats to suspend access to its news on Facebook and Instagram, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government would “ensure that Canadians have a free and open We will continue to work with social media giants so that we can continue to be active online at

Meta has already announced that it will block Canadian news content on popular platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Prime Minister Trudeau called Mr Meta’s decision “extremely regrettable”.

“Facebook continues to deny its responsibility to our democracy by refusing to pay its fair share,” Trudeau said.

The bill is being proposed as a way to preserve the solvency of news outlets after advertising has en masse migrated to digital platforms and the virtual disappearance of journalism’s primary source of income.

The dominance of advertising glut that legacy media once enjoyed is over. Google and Facebook together account for 80% of all online advertising revenue in Canada, generating a staggering $9.7 billion annually, according to government data.

More than 450 news outlets have closed in Canada since 2008, with at least a third of Canadian journalism jobs lost during the same period, according to government statistics.

Print and digital news companies are struggling to monetize their content after losing key revenue streams like classified ads and subscriptions.

In the era of cord cutting, some commercial and public broadcasters are also failing to adequately monetize their airwaves to pay for local, regional and national radio and television news.

After years of losses, Bell Media’s CTV recently announced significant staff cuts, effectively closing its foreign offices and reducing its footprint in Ottawa and Washington, D.C.

In an attempt to reverse the decline in revenue, the government’s new regulatory regime will either pay content listing fees or bind companies such as Google and meta-owned Facebook that replicate or make access to news content easier. arbitration. This process is led by the Canadian Radio and Television Communications Commission (CRTC), an arm’s length regulator.

News outlets that regularly employ two or more journalists in Canada, operate primarily in Canada, and produce content edited and designed in Canada are considered qualifying news businesses.

Google and Meta have said they would rather get out of the news posting business altogether than deal with this process.

A spokeswoman for Google Canada said in a separate statement that the government’s bill “will make it harder for Canadians to find news online, make it harder for journalists to reach their audience, and create valuable financial resources for Canadian publishers.” free web traffic will decrease.”

But Google has indicated it may change course if the government addresses some of its concerns.

“We hope the government will show us a viable path forward,” said Google spokeswoman Shay Purdy.

CBC/Radio Canada operates the nation’s largest news site, and links to its content are regularly shared on other platforms, making it a potential beneficiary of this new federal program.

“We all depend on an open internet. It would be a shame if digital platforms took advantage of that advantage and prevented Canadians from accessing news and information. In addition, we encourage people to go directly to trusted websites and apps to get news,” said Leon Ma. , a spokesperson for CBC/Radio Canada.

