4 Ways to Use AI in Corporate Strategy





The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has made automation tools readily available to businesses and consumers alike. Companies are integrating new technologies to avoid falling behind their competitors or straying from trends that matter to their employees and customers.

However, the process of embracing and embracing emerging technologies can be difficult. Cornell’s SC Johnson Graduate School of Business Management faculty have identified four best practices senior executives can adopt to take advantage of advances in AI and avoid common pitfalls.

1. Collaborate with startup partners to innovate early.

IBM reported in its 2022 Global AI Adoption Index that 35 percent of businesses are using AI and 42 percent are considering it for future implementation. According to Grand View Research findings, the market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion in revenue within seven years due to the introduction of this technology. To stay competitive in this environment, leaders can collaborate across companies and leverage AI to differentiate themselves from key rivals.

Rapid change in technology-driven markets requires innovation and adaptation, but many companies are optimized to resist change rather than embrace it, with less risk and less reward. Reluctance to adopt can be dangerous to your bottom line.

Management can get around this obstacle by adopting agile methodologies and building mutually beneficial partnerships with start-ups that drive innovation in the areas of need,” said a senior lecturer in management and organization at the university. said Steven Sauer, a resident entrepreneur at the university. Technology experimentation, more common in new businesses, while providing these partners with the wisdom of experience.

Karan Girotra, professor of technology and management in the Charles H. Dyson family, says that when technology advances rapidly in times of political and socioeconomic uncertainty, leaders underestimate the speed of change, It may overestimate the ability of past expertise to help tackle environmental issues, he added.

Employers need to adopt a learn-all mindset rather than a know-all mindset. Leaders need to adopt smart, cheap and rapid experimentation to try out many new initiatives and learn fast, Girotra said.

2. Choose accuracy over convenience.

Information may be more accessible than ever, but it’s getting harder by the day to separate fact from fiction. The convenience and speed of generative AI makes it easier for your audience to accept and share information without considering it. But the dangers of using the wrong data can ruin an organization, from operational failures and security threats to public relations crises and financial losses.

The increasing amount of misinformation we all face today, including AI errors, can undermine problem-solving efforts, said Lisa Misch, professor of business practice. Now more than ever, leaders must be able to guide their teams to understand what we know and what we think we know.

According to Misch, AI exists to help tackle complex problems in a way that balances efficiency, thoroughness, and accuracy, but leaders are happy with how they apply the technology responsibly. must be learned in

Enterprise decision makers should first work to understand the core concepts of AI. Next, Misch said, start with small projects and test the technology in production. This requires leaders to understand the organization’s strategy and build cross-functional teams that can align AI to its goals.

3. Recognize your own biases.

Embedding machine intelligence into business operations may require leaders to reassess their approach to corporate ethics. As AI systems operate on data provided by humans, biases can persist as a result. Careless oversight can lead to unfair consequences for employees, customers and other stakeholders.

Leaders need to recognize that we are all susceptible to biases that can adversely affect our decisions and actions. We naturally seek, remember, like, and interpret information in ways that support our previously held beliefs and values. We also discount or reject information that contradicts these beliefs and values, said Michelle Duguid, associate professor and associate dean for diversity, inclusion and attribution.

AI can speed up decision-making in hiring, business forecasting, oversight, and more, but Dugaid recommends senior executives and their teams take precautions against complacency. . Alternatively, companies can develop quality assurance processes to ensure that automated output meets company standards.

Senior executives must be able to think strategically about potential risks and challenges and make informed decisions that align with the company’s overall goals and values, Sauer said. Strategic thinking is a team effort, and the more leaders can build teams with diverse opinions, experiences, and so-called heterogeneous task perceptions, the more they combat biases that can be introduced through the use of AI and other digital technologies. will be more successful on .

4. Use AI as a supplement, not a replacement.

According to a recent Forbes Advisor survey, more than 40% of executives are concerned about overreliance on AI. Automation can replace human workers in certain roles, leading to job losses, employment changes and economic disruption.

Advances in AI and other digital technologies are giving companies a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvent their products and processes, Girotra said. At the same time, there are some pitfalls in technology that fail to meet its expectations, new business models with no viable path to profitability, and significant negative externalities that these innovations have on society. Companies that blindly exploit these opportunities, or are bogged down by pitfalls, are unlikely to survive.

Viewing AI as a tool with capabilities and limitations and creating a builder culture is key to capitalizing on the opportunity, Girotra said.

Elizabeth Mannix, business professor Anne Whitney Olin, agrees. When a leader is aware of her strengths and weaknesses and is aware of her impact on others, she can lead with intention and create an environment where team members can grow with her AI.

Cornell University faculty have designed online certification programs on a variety of in-demand leadership, technology, business, and finance topics, including change management and digital transformation. Her AI Strategy certificate from SC Johnson College of Business is also available online through eCornell.

