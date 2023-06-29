Google to remove news links over Canadian publisher payments law





[1/2]The Google logo outside the Google Store, where visitors can try out the company’s phones and other products, in New York City, New York, USA, on February 10, 2022. Taken on February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) – Google will remove links to Canadian news from Canadian search results and other products if a law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers goes into effect, said Alphabet Inc. Google (GOOGL.O) made the announcement on Thursday. .

Google joined Facebook owner Metaplatforms (META.O) in announcing the end of news access for Canadian users of the platform following the passage of Bill C-18 (Online News Act) last week. The law is expected to come into force within six months.

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said the platforms would not have any immediate obligations under the law and that the government was ready to discuss the regulation and implementation process with them.

Canada’s media industry is calling for greater regulation of technology companies to prevent them from excluding news companies from the online advertising market.

In a blog post, Google said, “We have informed the government that, once this law takes effect, we will unfortunately have to remove links to Canadian news from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products.”

“We are not taking this decision or its implications lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and users as early as possible,” he said.

The law, which will be passed in Australia in 2021, outlines rules that would compel platforms such as Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content. It is a measure similar to the law.

The US tech company claims the proposal is unsustainable for its business. Google argued that Canadian law is broader than Australian and European law, putting a price on links in news articles displayed in search results and applicable to news outlets that don’t produce news.

The search engine giant had proposed amendments to the bill to make payments based on the display of news content rather than links, and to specify that only businesses that produce news and adhere to journalism standards would be eligible.

Reported by Ismail Shakir in Ottawa.Editing: Steve Scherrer and Richard Chan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-block-news-links-canada-over-law-paying-publishers-statement-2023-06-29/

