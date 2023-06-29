Experts Highlight Innovation Potential in Sports Nutrition





June 29, 2023 — The sports nutrition sector will see a 9% increase in product launches from 2021 to 2022, according to Innova Market Insights. Industry experts see opportunities to expand this segment by combining health benefits, targeting a more inclusive consumer, using technology to improve efficacy and offering new products. I think.

Nutrition Insight discusses the latest developments in the field with Arla Foods Materials, Unibar, Lonza Capsules & Health Investigations, Fonterra and Gencor.

“Personalization and more holistic formulations are expected to continue to develop, offering multiple benefits and addressing broader concerns such as focus and mental awareness. “It will go up,” said Birgitte Kinde Raven, Sports Nutrition and Health Food Industry Marketing Manager at Arla Foods Materials.

“As the market becomes more mainstream, it becomes more important to offer products that offer a pleasing sensory experience and allow manufacturers to combine taste and texture with nutritional value,” she emphasizes.

“From elite athletes to weekend warriors, consumers are looking for effective products that help them increase their energy and production,” adds Sevanti Mehta, President of Unibar Corporation.

“Aggressive consumers understand how important supplements are to their performance and results, and they want products with multifunctional benefits.”

Combining health and performance Ingredients that offer multiple health, well-being and performance benefits, such as collagen and probiotics, are gaining popularity in the sports nutrition space, says Emily, Global Marketing Manager, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients. said Navarro.

Raven hopes that more holistic formulations will be developed in sports nutrition to provide multiple health benefits (Image credit: Arla Foods Materials). , as well as lifestyle preferences such as plant-based or vegan options. ”

“Providing customized nutritional solutions that harmonize the brain and body is the next big trend in sports nutrition,” adds Paige Wilkinson, active living global marketing manager at Fonterra.

A consumer survey by the company’s nutrition brand, Nutiani, found that “global consumers are acutely aware of the interconnectedness of health, with multifunctionality being the top health claim they look for in products.” It is shown.

Nutiani consumer data shows that consumers strongly associate good physical health with digestive, immune and skin health. Nearly half of consumers believe that mental health affects their ability to manage their weight and exercise regularly. At the same time, more than 7 in 10 people believe that digestive health is related to lower stress levels and improved immune health.

“Most of us are familiar with protein and its positive effects on physical and muscle health, but what we find interesting is that it contains both protein and a broad spectrum of phospholipids. Combined, it’s about unlocking valuable brain and body claims,” ​​continues Wilkinson.

“Phospholipids are complex lipids that occur naturally in milk as part of milk fat globule membranes and have been clinically shown to support a variety of mental health benefits, including staying positive and focused under stress. is shown.”

Growing interest in health Navarro said there is a growing demand for products with digestive health benefits, such as probiotics, among sports nutrition consumers looking to take their performance to the next level. I see that there are Awareness of the role of probiotics in supporting exercise and endurance continues to grow.

“Lonza’s TWK10 sports probiotic is clinically proven to support exercise performance, improve exercise endurance by up to 75%, and modulate the gut microbiome,” Navarro elaborates. .

“Originally sourced from Taiwanese kimchi, this ingredient meets growing consumer demand for a plant-based, clean-label solution for energy and endurance. TWK10 Sports Probiotic improves body composition. It has also been shown to reduce muscle fatigue.”

Navarro sees demand for products with digestive health benefits, such as probiotics (Image credit: Lonza Capsules & Health). Another key trend is the demand for healthy hydration, says Raven. Arla Foods Materials recently launched a “rehydrate and restore” concept that capitalizes on this trend, demonstrating how brands can combine whey protein and electrolytes in beverages, RTDs, or powder shakes. bottom.

“Awareness of electrolyte replenishment is on the rise as just 2% fluid loss reduces exercise performance by approximately 8%. Reflecting this, 29% of active consumers prefer products containing electrolytes,37 % want more hydration when choosing products for exercise.”

Athletes, casual exercisers and esports Mariko Hill, global innovation manager at eSports Gencor, says the sports nutrition category will take a more holistic view of the “everyday athlete” to help them improve their fitness, performance and mental well-being on a daily basis. Hope it improves.

“Sports nutrition is expanding into a broader category, appealing not only to athletes, but also to casual exercisers and those who want to stay active as they age. We are also moving towards more inclusive categories by catering to women and their specific needs and body types,” she added.

Genkol expects more women-focused products such as endurance, strength and recovery, as well as “core products” (such as protein powders and beverages) containing functional branded ingredients.

Raven predicts that the new diversity of consumer needs will create opportunities and challenges.

“A recent global study by Arla Foods Ingrigent highlighted a market segmented by different attitudes towards sports nutrition and different levels of exercise. We’ve identified three different profiles with attitudes, and depending on which one a particular consumer fits into, they’ll want different ingredients.”

“One of the other segments we identified was ‘active nutritioners’. Although they are very concerned about healthy eating and nutrition, they are less willing to compromise on taste and texture than the “performance nutrition consumer.” ”

Additionally, Navarro believes the emerging esports nutrition market is a very promising offshoot of the traditional sports nutrition field.

“Like in traditional sports, esports athletes strive to reach peak physical and mental performance. It means there is a growing consumer group in

According to Wilkinson, athletes want convenience, taste, natural sources, affordability, simplicity, and trust in nutrition. Performance Nutrition Needs Fonterra’s 12-Month Athlete Incubator His project aims to identify future trends and opportunities in performance nutrition by probing athletes considered pioneers in sports nutrition. Yes, says Wilkinson.

The project found that athletes, regardless of discipline, seek out six key nutritional dimensions: convenience, taste, natural sources, affordability, simplicity and authenticity.

“Athletes identified post-session recovery opportunities as the area most in need of innovation, but palate fatigue was a significant challenge for athletes, giving them the opportunity to be creative with formats and flavors. They will,” Wilkinson added.

Mehta warns that end-product manufacturers need to understand and study the competition for specific ingredients. “For example, using clinically-studied extracts that are contaminant-free and easy to digest results in the highest quality products that consumers can see and feel the difference.”

He emphasized that Unibar Corporation’s CapZfuel is clinically proven to provide several health benefits to different consumer segments.

“CapZfuel is a capsicum extract derived from capsicum that has been shown to burn existing body fat, boost energy, reduce fatigue and improve performance through a process called non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT). Using fat as “fuel” improves your overall endurance, so you can even extend your exercise time for even better results. ”

Increased Efficacy Delivery technology is very important, especially when it comes to providing effective and bioavailable doses, Hill adds. She presents scientific research supporting the potential of her Levagen+ in her Gencor, a bioavailable form of palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) in joint health, sports recovery, and sleep.

“PEA is an endogenous fatty acid amide that the body naturally produces in response to injury and stress. PEA also affects the endocannabinoid system, which is why we consider it a safe and clinically proven alternative to CBD.” It is done.”

In addition, Jengkol is investigating whether this ingredient may play a role in recovery and management of discomfort. Hill notes that consumers are using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for this purpose, which have been found to have adverse health effects over time.

Experts say technology is key to delivering effective and innovative sports nutrition products. She continues: “One of the challenges we see in the sports nutrition industry is the use of doses lower than those used in clinical studies. We always advise our customers that including the correct dosage is essential.”

Innovation driven by technology Technology is playing a “huge” role in innovation in sports nutrition, Raven stresses. Arla Foods Elements launches a new protein category through patented isolation technology, “pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin) represents the next generation of whey his protein due to its unique nutritional profile” commercial supply production.

“BLG-100 contains 45% more leucine, a key muscle-building amino acid, than commercial whey protein isolates.”

The ingredient also withstands a wide range of pasteurization temperatures and works across a wide pH range, which is key to good taste, Raven added.

Navarro added that the new dosage form technology will bring further innovation to the sports nutrition sector in terms of ingredient efficacy, performance and consumer experience.

“This technology will enable supplement brands to expand formulation possibilities and offer consumers multiple sports nutrition benefits in just one convenient serving.”

She explained that Lonza’s Capsugel Duocap capsule-in-capsule technology combines normally incompatible active nutritional ingredients into a single dose, with a small powder-filled capsule inside a large liquid-filled capsule. increase.

“Alternatively, lipid multiparticulate technology can encapsulate and suspend multiple ingredients across different dosage forms, including capsules, beverages, or drink mixes.”

