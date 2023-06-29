Google announces it will start blocking Canadian news stories in response to new law : NPR





Google said Thursday that it will begin blocking links to Canadian news articles once the country’s new law, which requires tech companies to negotiate with news publishers, takes effect. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images .

Google announced Thursday that it will block all links to Canadian news articles for people using its search engine and other services in the country, following a new law requiring tech companies to pay publishers for their content. bottom.

The law comes a week after Meta announced that it would unilaterally exclude Canadian publishers from Facebook and Instagram, calling it “fundamentally flawed.”

Two tech giants are at odds with the Canadian government over a law that forces them to negotiate compensation with news outlets for distributing links to news articles.

The law, called the “Online News Act,” was passed last week. But it can take months before it takes effect. Once that happens, Google and Meta say they will begin removing news articles by Canadian publishers from their domestic services.

Proponents of the bill say it could provide a much-needed lifeline to the news industry, which has been devastated by Silicon Valley’s ironclad control over digital advertising.

Under the law, platforms like Meta and Google would have to come to the negotiating table with news outlets and work out compensation agreements. According to government estimates, the legislation is expected to inject about $329 million in cash into Canada’s news industry, which has suffered layoffs and other layoffs of news staff in recent years. It is

The Canadian law was modeled after a similar effort in Australia, where news stories lasted nearly a week before finally Meta and Google struck a deal with a news publisher after tense negotiations between Meta and Google. blocked.

A bill to force tech companies to pay publishers is also underway in California, where the tech industry has imposed similar blackout threats.

In Canada, both technology platforms have long violated the law, and both companies claim they are already helping news companies by directing web traffic to their sites. On Facebook and Instagram, news is only a small part of his Facebook, about 3% of the news people see every day.

Google doesn’t see news articles as integral to its service either. So the companies are betting that it’s simply easier to block links to news articles than to start paying the media outlets.

Most of Canada’s largest publishers support the new law, but outside media observers are less convinced. Tech writer Casey Newton argued that the link tax would “essentially destroy the Internet” if applied to other parts of the web. Other critics point to a lack of transparency about who actually gets cash injections from tech companies. Some worry that the program will be hijacked by disinformation sites that learn how to exploit the system.

But press advocates argued that if tech companies retaliated by threatening to systematically delete news stories, it would hurt civil society and the public’s understanding of the world.

“This decision by Google and Meta is highly disappointing as ensuring public access to credible journalism is essential in a time of public misinformation,” said PEN America’s Digital. Policy head Liz Woolley said. Support freedom of expression.

Woolley added, “As policymakers explore potential solutions to the challenges facing the journalism industry, platforms are free to critique, debate, and suggest alternatives, but not to the public news.” Reducing the number of accesses is never the right answer,” he continued.

