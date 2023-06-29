Benson Hills 2nd Annual ESG Report Highlights Innovation and Strategic Partnerships to Modernize Food Production | Illinois





Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, Company or Benson Hill), a foodtech company that unlocks the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Annual Report. . The report highlights the company’s continued commitment to transparency, highlighting more comprehensive data, key milestones and partnerships since his first ESG report last year.

Deanie Elsner, Interim CEO and Board of Directors of Benson Hill, said, “We have made great strides towards achieving food security, but beyond the possibilities, we need better nutrition security.” The time has come to strive for Our Second Annual ESG Report Shows How Benson Hill Executes An Unwavering Commitment To Develop Better Food Options And Ultimately Meet Better Nutritional Needs . Through our commitment and the guidance of our ESG principles, we can enable farmers, food companies and consumers alike to build a better future for our plates and the planet.

The online report includes highlights of Benson Hills’ key initiatives and achievements in 2022, in addition to an assessment of their importance, presenting a vision for evolving the food system.

Measured and incorporated data from newly acquired processing facilities at Creston, Iowa and Benson Hills, Seymour, Indiana, employed to understand how the closed-loop model works and to further improve its efficiency and effectiveness provide a comprehensive assessment of the practices Partner with ADM to scale innovation. An ultra-high protein soybean for the North American food ingredients market to meet the growing demand for alternative proteins. The partnership leverages Benson Hills’ own ultra-high protein soybeans and ADM’s world-class production and commercial capabilities. Enter the rapidly growing European aquaculture market by partnering with BioMar and Denofa, world leaders in sustainable aquaculture feed solutions. The three companies will utilize Benson Hill soybeans to further evaluate their sustainability impact in high performance aquatic feed formulations. Partnering with Schnack Markets to partner with grocery retailers to select Benson Hills Veri brand cooking oils sourced from proprietary soybeans grown in the Midwest. We have over 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Became one of the first U.S.-based soy ingredient providers to achieve Protera International Certification, a stringent global standard that sets the standard for sustainable agriculture, deforestation-free biodiversity efforts. Fair labor practices, segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joined the Protera Network, a group of companies committed to sustainable practices and continuous improvement. To support our customers’ goals and contribute to our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we became signatories of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). .

To learn more about Benson Hills’ ESG progress and how the company is accelerating the pace of innovation in sustainable food production, read the full 2022 report at https://www.bensonhill.com/impact please download it.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill advances food with the CropOS platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill supports innovators unlocking nature’s genetic diversity from plant to table with the goal of creating nutritious and delicious food and ingredient options that are widely available, sustainable and delicious. For more information, visit bensonhill.com or follow us on Twitter (@bensonhillinc).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may, May be identified by words such as “will”, “estimate”, “expect”, “believe”, “expect” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties and actual results that may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. It may be affected by other factors that may be responsible. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the execution of our business plans. Benson Hills has strategies and plans to offer better food options. Benson Hills’ positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations to empower farmers, food companies and consumers and advance food systems. Plans and anticipated benefits of newly acquired processing facilities. Plans and anticipated benefits of the ADM and Benson Hills partnership. Projections of expected market opportunities and growth resulting from the partnership with ADM. Anticipated benefits and projections of market opportunities, growth and sustainable impact expected from strategic alliances with BioMar and Denofa. Benson Hills and Schnack Markets Partnership Project and Expected Benefits. and other risks and uncertainties described in the section of the filings with the SEC entitled “Risk Factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.” This section is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a representation that the forward-looking statements contained herein will be achieved, or that the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved. should not be our operational and financial performance or results; Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: announcements of partnerships and strategic alliances with businesses of ADM, BioMar, Denofa or Benson Hills; General risk business related to relationships, operating results and impact on stock prices. the risk of events, changes or other circumstances that may cause the termination of partnerships and strategic collaborations; the risk that the expected benefits and outcomes of partnerships and strategic alliances will not be realized, such as achieving market efficiency and impact; There may be additional risks not currently known to us or that we currently do not believe to be material that could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. . Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

