Google to block news from search and other products in Canada

Google removes News from Google Search and Canada over bill to force revenue sharing with news publishers

Published on June 29, 2023 Last updated 1 min ago 4 min read

A file photo shows the Google logo outside the tech giant's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Ottawa Google announced Thursday that it will remove Canadian news from Google Search and its other products in Canada over a bill that would force revenue sharing with news publishers.

In a blog post, Google said it had informed the government that it would unfortunately have to remove links to Canadian news from its Canadian Search, News and Discover products once the law took effect.

It will also end existing contracts with publishers. It also states that C-18 will prevent us from continuing to offer the Google News Showcase product in Canada.

The online news law received royal approval earlier this month. This would force Meta and Google to enter into commercial agreements with news publishers to share the revenue of news articles published on their platforms (Postmedia, publisher of the National Post). support the bill).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses Meta of abandoning its democratic ‘responsibility’ in leaving online news law Federal government says it is in talks with both Meta and Google over news blocking

Article content

Congressional budget officials estimate that Google and Meta could end up covering more than 30% of news editing costs under the bill, which covers both companies, or just under $330 million a year. are doing. But when Google and Meta remove news from their platforms, they are no longer subject to the Online News Act.

This means that publishers will not get additional funding and will lose an undisclosed amount on existing deals. In Canada, Google has signed deals with news publishers covering 150 news outlets through its Google News Showcase program, which includes Postmedia. Google pays media outlets content licensing fees for their shows, but the financial terms of the deal with the media outlets were not disclosed.

Article content

The Liberal government initially said it was in talks with both Google and Meta, but a Meta spokesperson said this week the company was not in talks and would block news content on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. He said he was sticking to his plan. It also began canceling existing contracts with news publishers, including Canadian Press.

But Google entered last-minute talks with Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez last week. The paper said on Thursday that those discussions were unsuccessful.

Canadian law is modeled after Australia, where both Meta and Google are actually exempt from the News Negotiations provision, but the News Negotiations provision applies because both companies had revenue-sharing agreements with publishers. it was never done.

Article content

Bill C-18 is premised on a similar idea, but platforms are automatically subject to this code before the exemption process begins. Companies with commercial transactions will apply to the CRTC for an exemption from their bargaining obligations. The CRTC considers transactions exempt if they meet government-mandated criteria (such as whether they provide fair compensation).

Google had asked for specific assurances from the government about how much it would be expected to pay under the bill and what would be required to ensure that the exemptions were maintained, but it didn’t get one, the company said. Stated.

During that discussion, we sought clarity on the financial expectations faced by platforms simply by linking to news, and also specifically directed towards waivers based on commercial agreements with programs and publishers that support news. The blog post states that it sought a viable path in .

Article content

But the government said it did not provide us with enough confidence that the regulatory process could solve the bill’s structural problems, such as mandatory payments to links and uncapped financial liability.

Google and Meta haven’t given a specific date to block news on their platforms, but the bill does specify that it must come into force within six months.

On Thursday, Rodriguez criticized the two companies for being wildly irresponsible and out of touch, especially when it comes to making billions of dollars from Canadian users.

In an emailed statement following Google’s announcement, he said the big tech companies would change their platforms to deny Canadians access to quality local news in exchange for paying their fair share of the press. said he wants to invest in

Article content

Hundreds of newsrooms have closed as billions of dollars of advertising revenue they previously depended on went to Google and Facebook. This situation doesn’t work. Online news laws level the playing field by curbing the power of Big Tech.

Publishers Association News Media Canada expressed hope that the two sides could still reach an agreement.

Instead of demonstrating extraordinary market power by withholding Canadians from access to timely and accurate news, it is now time for all stakeholders to act with integrity as responsible corporate citizens and ensure regulatory balance. It is time to get actively involved in the regulatory process to ensure President and CEO Paul Deegan said in an emailed statement that it was predictable and fair.

Article content

Google has said it intends to participate in the regulatory process and hopes the government will provide a viable path forward. We believe there is a viable path forward.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation president Kevin Desjardins called on the Competition Bureau to investigate the situation. He said the companies are asking Canadian media outlets to cap any bargaining regime to ensure they have all bargaining powers. Of the estimated $330 million in revenue from the bill, just under $250 million will go to broadcasters, according to the PBO.

Desjardins said Meta and Google would not cede control of search and advertising in Canada and would send a message to the US and EU to withdraw from similar fair bargaining regimes.

