



Google Glass has made the company a major player in bringing augmented reality wearables to the world. After shelving early hardware, the company has moved on to new in-house projects, including his Iris AR glasses. These were supposed to look like regular glasses, and early versions reportedly resembled a product called “Focals” from Canadian startup North, which was acquired by Google in 2020. Google also demoed the new version with a video showing the real-time AR translation feature.

The company has reportedly shelved the Iris business following a spate of job cuts and reorganizations. Another event that influenced Google’s decision was the departure of Clay Beaver, the company’s head of augmented and virtual reality. Now, instead of building its own hardware, Google seems to have chosen to focus on building an “Android for AR” ecosystem. Currently, this includes developing his Android XR for Samsung’s “augmented reality” wearable his device.

If you take Google’s approach to Android as a template, add another five years and you’ll probably see Pixel XR glasses?

This summer, North America’s first hydrogen-fueled train began running through the Canadian countryside. Coradia iLint, a French passenger train, is in a short-term demonstration until the end of September, aimed at facilitating adoption in Canada and the United States. Coradia Eilint will use about 50 kilograms of hydrogen per day, according to Serge Harnowa, CEO of Hanoi Nagy, a hydrogen fueling company for railways. The same trip with a standard engine consumes about 500 liters of diesel fuel. It only releases water vapor as a by-product of the combination of hydrogen and oxygen during transport. Sounds good. Now, there’s a caveat. Diesel-powered trucks are needed to transport hydrogen to trains every time they refuel, forgetting the emissions produced as trains travel from Europe to Canada for just three months of demonstration. should not be

The goal of the game is to create a password that no hacker can crack, and the experience starts very simple. Rule 1 stipulates that the password must be at least 5 characters long, and rule 4 requires that all digits in the password add up to 25. After that, the situation gradually becomes unstable. Rule 7 requires the inclusion of roman numerals, while rule 9 requires that 35 be multiplied by some roman numerals. If you want to test your mental resilience, you can try it here.

Microsoft has announced a new program to train employees on generative AI. The Microsoft AI Skills Initiative includes free courses created by LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft) to provide learners with the first professional certification in generative AI in the online learning market. According to the company, the course will cover introductory AI concepts and responsible AI frameworks, culminating in a certification. Given how easy it is to use generative AI, it will be interesting to see what the course means. They can still provide tips for crafting the most effective prompts, and we all know someone at work who struggles with even basic software functionality.

