Google to pull news service out of Canada

Google has announced that it will shut down its Google News service in Canada and block news links in the country’s search engine following the passing of a law requiring Canadian publishers to pay for links to news.

The move comes after Meta threatened a showdown with the Canadian government last week by vowing to honor a promise to block links to news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Google and Meta, the only companies covered by the law, of bullying local politicians with threats to pull out.

There was a similar dispute over publisher payments in Australia three years ago that was resolved by last-minute changes to countries’ proposed online news laws, leaving Google and Meta undisclosed with publishers in some countries. The way was opened to negotiate the contract. But the Canadian parliament is frustrated by corporate efforts to water down the bill.

Proponents of Canada’s online news law argued that it would allow Internet companies to share advertising revenues fairly with publishers.

But Google explained Thursday that Canadian law is a link tax that it is forced to pay every time a link to news from a Canadian publisher appears on its service. International affairs president Kent Walker said the law was unprecedented in terms of putting a price on links. He told the Financial Times that this would break the way the internet works and it would break the way search engines work.

In a blog post, the company said the law would create uncertainty in its products and expose the company to uncapped financial liability simply because it makes news from Canadian publishers more accessible to Canadians. He also said it would happen.

Google said it will give Canadian users access to news until the law takes effect, and said a compromise in regulation by then could avoid news blackouts.

Walker said we continue to hope the government can find regulatory ways to amend the otherwise unworkable legal framework. But he said after 11 hours of talks with the government he had no reason to believe there was a viable path here.

Google has been lobbying for changes to the law to make it more comfortable. In contrast to Australia, where threats to shut down news services while online news laws were being debated were seen as a strong provocation, the country has adopted a new policy that will pay Canadian publishers that their services will not be adversely affected. proposed a method.

The law is intended to direct funding to Canada’s news industry, but the tech company’s reaction threatens to deprive the country’s publishers of one of the most important sources of online traffic, further weakening the position of the country’s publishers. be.

According to a report on the digital news industry by the Reuters Institute and the University of Oxford, Google and Facebook accounted for nearly half of traffic to publishers in many countries at their peak, but as news services on other sites became more popular, That percentage is declining. A more important audience generator. Google said that by its calculations, the traffic it sends to Canadian publishers each year is worth C$250 million.

