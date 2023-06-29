How to claim cash from Google, meta class action lawsuit





If you are a US resident and used Google Search between October 26, 2006 and September 30, 2013, you may be obligated to pay cash.

The potential payment is the result of a class action lawsuit alleging that Google improperly shared users’ search queries and search histories with third-party websites and companies. Google settled the lawsuit for $23 million without admitting wrongdoing.

Considering that the settlement covers millions of potential claimants, the payment is estimated at just $7.70. It’s not that expensive, but billing is easy and takes minutes.

How to Claim the Google Settlement

Before making a claim, you must register your “class member ID” through the billing officer.

After you receive your ID number from your administrator, enter your ID number on the Submit Claim page of the Settlement Website. You can also mail the claim form to the address provided on the same web page.

In addition to providing your contact details, including your home address, you must prove that you used Google Search between 2006 and 2013. Filing a complaint will prevent you from suing Google for improperly sharing your data during this period.

Claim deadline is July 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT. If the form is mailed, it must be postmarked on the same day.

It is not yet clear when we will receive the money. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for October 12, 2023, so expect payments after that date.

You can also claim money from Meta

A similar class action settlement also applies to US residents who used Facebook between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022.

The proposed $725 million settlement is the result of a lawsuit alleging Facebook (now Metaplatforms) shared user data with third parties without permission. Meta denied any liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Despite the large amount, most claimants should expect less than $100, according to an expert who spoke with Nexstar Media Group.

The amount paid will depend on the number of people who applied and how long they had an active Facebook account between 2007 and 2022.

How to File a Settlement Request on Facebook

To make a claim, please complete this form from your payment manager. You can also mail the completed form to the address on the site’s FAQ web page.

You must prove you used Facebook between 2007 and 2022. Filing a claim will no longer sue Meta on the basis of the lawsuit claim.

If you choose to submit your claim form online, it must be submitted by 11:59 PM PDT on August 25, 2023. Claims submitted by US mail must be postmarked by the same date.

As with the Google class action lawsuit, it’s not yet clear when payments will be received. Meta’s approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for September 7, 2023, so if approved, payments will be made after that date.

