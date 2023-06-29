lost the transatlantic battle for an important mineral





Both the European Union and the United States need to reduce their dependence on China for key raw materials. Unfortunately, the allies are arguing without cooperating.

It seems like a simple matter. The EU and US share a common goal of loosening China’s hold on key minerals needed to advance the next generation of green technologies, from electric vehicles and wind turbines to semiconductors.

But despite this shared ambition, Washington and Brussels have yet to agree on how to move forward together. Negotiations on the Key Minerals Alliance have stalled in the wake of a transatlantic dispute over climate change subsidies. Result is? The United States is making progress with important mineral agreements with Japan and the United Kingdom. Europe is in danger of getting hit by the cold.

Critical mineral conflicts could portend trans-Atlantic ties. There is agreement on strategies to avoid risks from China and increase government intervention. Nevertheless, the two countries find themselves at odds over tactics of how to balance support for their industry with the need for common action.

Minerals from lithium to lanthanum are key ingredients to combat climate change in the EU Green Deal and US Inflation Act (IRA). The United States depends on China for more than 50% of its supply of 25 minerals. The EU imports 98% of its annual consumption of 17 rare metals designated as rare earths.

These minerals are essential to national security. The US Department of Defense is concerned that the production of key military items is at risk. For example, lanterns are used to make night vision goggles. Russia and China control its mining. China dominates the germanium industry, which is key to manufacturing military satellites.

The EU and US have launched ambitious plans to reduce their vulnerabilities. Brussels wants to process 40% of the strategic raw materials it uses by 2030 and aims to not rely on third countries for more than 70% of any of its 30 key minerals. The U.S. has avoided mentioning specific targets, but is pouring public money and diplomatic energy into expanding supply from outside China. President Joseph Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have publicly agreed on the need to work together on important minerals.

But despite both Brussels and Washington’s pledge to work together, a recent meeting of the Trade and Technology Council in Sweden failed to reach a key minerals agreement. The negotiations are entwined in a battle over green subsidies, with Europe insisting that its automakers qualify for tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Control Act.

Because of domestic politics. Brussels hopes for a speedy resolution of the informal agreement. Washington wants a binding deal, driven by Congress. The request would force the European Commission to accept a negotiating mandate from the 27 EU member states, a lengthy process.

Officials are optimistic that a key minerals deal will eventually be reached, but the US is moving forward without the EU. The State Department is promoting mineral security partnerships with 13 governments, including European countries such as France and Finland. It also targets G7 non-EU member states, the UK and Japan.

The Japanese and Washington governments agreed in March to allow Japanese companies to source critical minerals and benefit from IRA subsidies. When President Biden recently met with British Prime Minister Rishi Snack at the White House, the two leaders signed the Atlantic Declaration acknowledging that products sourced or refined in one country would have equal access and benefit in the other market. signed.

A related question is how much we should rely on countries with poor working and environmental performance. For example, Washington is debating the extent to which it will open its market to minerals from Indonesia. South American countries can play an important role. Chile, for example, is a major producer of minerals such as lithium, copper and iodine. The EU is reportedly nearing a crucial minerals deal with Chile, while the US is weighing how much IRA subsidies it will give the South American country.

Canada is also a source of potential rivalry. It boasts one of the world’s largest lithium reserves. Ottawa has proposed a $2.8 billion investment package targeted at research and development of key minerals. The EU has a partnership with Ottawa and the US includes Canadian minerals in its IRA.

The best solution would be for politically aligned democracies to work together to reduce their dependence on China. Unfortunately, they risk competing rather than cooperating. They could end up being losers.

Eduardo Castellet Nogus is a Program Assistant for the CEPA Digital Innovation Initiative.

Bill Echikson is a non-resident senior fellow at CEPA and editor of Bandwidth.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

