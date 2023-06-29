One day after launch, the Pixel Fold’s screen broke. Google’s response here





June Wang/ZDNET

Since the first foldable mobile phones hit the market, buying a flexible display handset has been a big bet for manufacturers to produce a robust and functional device. There’s no doubt they’ve done the research to design a thin glass sandwich that won’t succumb to consumer unpredictable use cases. It’s a gamble. Therefore, it does not always work in the customer’s favour.

Just one day after launch, multiple users have reported broken Pixel Fold screens, ranging from unexpected scratches to falling pixels to the pink streaks that have plagued several other foldable devices in the past.

A quick scan of Reddit’s forums and reviewers’ testimonials reveals that most of the issues are the alignment of the Pixel Fold’s flexible OLED panel, the screen protector over it (which the manufacturer advises never to remove), and the display. and the gap between the display. surrounding bezel.

A small but significant amount of OLED is exposed at the edges of the display, so dust and debris can get into the panel. (Don’t forget, the Pixel Fold is IPX8 rated, which means it’s resistant to splashes and light submersion, but it’s not certified for dust resistance. At the time of this writing, it doesn’t offer The only foldable device that does is the Motorola Razr Plus.)

The real damage happens when a user closes the sides and presses dust and debris against the flexible, fragile display. The result is dead pixels and scratches that take away a lot of value from your $1,799 phone.

What’s the fix? Google spokesperson Alex Morriconi told The Verge, “We encourage you to contact support to investigate any issues you encounter.” For the Pixel Fold, Google offers both carry-in and mail-in repair services for quality checks, display issues, and more. The question is whether the company has improved from its rather disappointing track record in customer service.

In this case, the question isn’t what’s going on, but how Google handles it. Please wait for further information.

