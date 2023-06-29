The Pace of Technological Innovation Such as AI Is Driving Identity-Driven Cybersecurity Exposure, Leading to Cyber ​​Debt





The cybersecurity landscape is becoming more complex with the advent of technology, especially AI. Technologies such as digital identity apps are on the rise, increasing the risk of hacking and identity fraud.

According to CyberArk’s 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report, the tension between challenging economic conditions and the pace of technological innovation, including the evolution of AI, is impacting increased exposure to identity-driven cybersecurity. I’m here.

These issues can lead to worsening cyber debt, with investments in digital and cloud initiatives outpacing cybersecurity spending, creating a rapidly expanding insecure, identity-centric attack surface.

Despite headcount reductions and macroeconomic factors creating significant pressure, organizations’ desire to drive greater business efficiency and innovation continues unabated.

CyberArk Chief Executive Matt Cohen said that despite headcount reductions and macroeconomic factors creating significant pressure, organizations’ desire to drive greater business efficiency and innovation has waned. said not.

In 2022, organizations experienced mounting cyber debt. Spending on security during the pandemic has lagged investment in broader digital business initiatives. In 2023, there is a risk that the level of cyber debt will worsen further due to a tightening economy, rising job turnover, low consumer spending and an uncertain global environment.

As business leaders seek greater efficiency and innovation, they continue to invest in digital and cloud initiatives, and these factors are having ripple effects in cybersecurity.

identity crisis

Meanwhile, as the identity authentication industry goes digital, the world is increasingly using digital identity apps.

According to a recent Juniper Research study, the number of digital identity apps in use worldwide will grow from 2.3 billion in 2023 to over 4.1 billion by 2027. Over the next four years, this 82% growth will be driven by the use of government-backed digital apps. An identity that replaces physical identification as a verification source for third-party apps such as banking and financial services. This is critical as businesses look to reduce identity theft and comply with increasingly stringent KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations.

However, as we all know, digital documents can be hacked and identities compromised. The study also identified biometrics and multi-factor authentication (MFA) in a Zero Trust model where identities are continuously authenticated as alternatives to relying on passwords for identity verification. This approach is highly resistant to traditional hacking techniques such as phishing and reduces the risk of data breaches.

