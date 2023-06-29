We need to stop Google from manipulating the digital advertising market





If you search Google to see if Google is manipulating the digital advertising market, do you know what’s missing from the all-important first page of results?

A new blockbuster report from The Wall Street Journal shows that tech giants are actually doing just that.

That is correct! Not content with eating up the sell side of the online ad market entirely (and doing significant damage to press freedom in the process), Google also wants to help ad buyers — individuals who want to reach massive audiences through video ads. It’s also ruining your business. Run command via YouTube.

Hmm, why aren’t stories at the center of search? How can the benevolent capitalists of Mountain View have their butts covered?

A recent study by media company Analytics found that about 80 percent of video ad placements on tech giants’ third-party sites violated their own standards and marketing promises, according to a report in the journal. Suggestive data was presented (although Google denies this claim).

This meant that companies that paid huge premiums to advertise on high quality sites with top placements and sound were actually relegated to lower sites with poor placements and no sound. is.

Google is reportedly putting ads that companies pay to run on high-end websites on low-end sites instead. Getty Images

Buyers could have simply paid a lot less at the start. It was $5 versus $100 per 1,000 views completed.

In other words, buy a Cadillac on Google and get a Ford Pinto.

Note that it’s not small businesses that are being duped here. It includes giants like American Express, Samsung, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as the federal government, including the US military.

that’s right. Google doesn’t mind disrespecting the military of the global superpower.

Certainly, the time to drop the hammer has passed long ago.

All the more so, because behind the ugly nickel and dimming lies a bigger problem.

Google has destroyed the advertising market that once supported American journalism. They also monetize themselves by promoting the content we create, curtailing the media while raising billions of dollars and not paying a penny.

That’s why we rejoiced when Australia won the big battle against Big Tech to force sites to pay for their content in order to drive more traffic.

America needs such a law to stop the bleeding.

It may also require regulatory action, such as the EU effort to separate Google from its advertising business. That could make it harder for technology champions to take on such a terrible job, especially with renewed competition in the marketplace.

Don’t hold your breath when you consider how good friends Big Tech and Uncle Sam are. (Efforts to get lawmakers to stop trading in regulated tech stocks have so far failed).

Until federal officials get smarter (again, they’re said to be punished, too!), expect the bleeding and cheating to continue.

