



At 6 a.m., Wang Wenxin, a graduate student in the “Science and Technology Backyard” program of the Beijing-China Agricultural University, is already busy sorting seeds, fertilizing and monitoring data in a field in a village on the outskirts of Beijing.

Over the past year, Ms. Wang and her school friends have helped develop a 150 mu (10 ha) smart farm in Fangzhuang Village, Pinggu District.

In early May, Wang and his classmates received a letter from President Xi Jinping. In his letter, President Xi encouraged more contributions to rural revitalization.

As general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr. Xi said he was pleased to learn that the students had gone deep into the fields and villages to learn about the welfare of the people and gain knowledge through society. said there is. Contribute to the revitalization of rural areas.

President Xi has repeatedly encouraged the country’s youth to shine with innovation and creativity. He said innovation is the soul that drives the country’s progress and is an inexhaustible source of national prosperity.

“Young people are the most dynamic and most creative group in our society and should be at the forefront of innovation and creativity,” Xi said.

On Monday, President Xi met with newly elected key members of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), which mobilizes young people to devote themselves to China’s modernization, pioneering and creating new He emphasized that efforts should be made to act. We will demonstrate our strength in fields such as science and technology innovation, regional revitalization, green development, and social services.

According to a report released in June 2022, the average age of China’s science and technology talent is younger than it was a decade ago, with nearly three-quarters of them under the age of 39 by the end of 2019. there is

Wang Weijun, 28, is one of the youngest members working at the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) in Hefei, eastern China’s Anhui province. It is home to an advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST), dubbed China’s “artificial sun.”

Of the approximately 700 scientists and researchers working at ASIPP, approximately 200 are around the age of 30.

In April, EAST achieved 403 seconds of steady-state highly confined plasma operation, an important step towards the development of a fusion reactor.

“I hope that the first light powered by fusion energy will emerge in China. It is the dream of all the staff of the institute,” said Wang Weijun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/29/WS649da058a310bf8a75d6c64f.html

