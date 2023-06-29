How to find innovative ideas that drive marketing decisions





Marketers are known as “creative people”. They always come up with catchphrases and quirky campaigns. However, creativity doesn’t always mean innovation, especially when it helps the business move forward.

Innovation doesn’t need a pitch deck. Organizations have been discussing the need to be innovative since World War II, when technological innovation was seen as a catalyst for economic growth.

All executives have been told to be ‘more innovative’ and to foster an ‘innovative environment’. We understand why, but how do we know if our organization is truly innovative? is famous for the expression But marketing teams can’t wait to see innovation.

The best place to look for innovation is the quality of your decisions. Everything a marketing team does can be broken down into decisions, the building blocks of innovation.

Here are three ways to find innovative decisions within your marketing team.

1. Where did your idea come from?

Some marketing teams have not been able to shake off the military-style leadership where all decisions are made at the top and trickled down to frontline employees. As you can imagine, a top-down approach leaves little room for innovation unless led by Midas, who turns everything into gold.

The source of most marketing ideas is completely wrong. Too many teams focus on competitors, LinkedIn, or random conference presentations. They take what others are doing and try to imitate it.

As soon as TikTok became popular, many marketing teams jumped on it without considering whether it made sense for their customers. Why does he want to be the 1,000th company to make a short video about shoes?

Instead, you should focus on better sources of ideas, such as your customers, team members (especially the youngest ones), and areas outside your business. The customer is still he one of the best sources of new ideas. The problem is, their answers aren’t sexy.

TV shows like ‘Undercover Boss’ remind us that those working on the front lines may have the best ideas. After all, they spend most of their time with their customers. Hotel doormen know better what’s going on than officers who don’t live nearby.

Encouraging an idea from someone on the marketing team doesn’t mean you have to implement it. All ideas must be scrutinized through an objective framework. There are lots of options, but my personal favorite is the three O’s for Consequences, Options, and Obstacles.

Innovative marketing requires a company’s idea to be researched and then evaluated based on criteria such as strategic alignment, potential, risk, and other factors relevant to a particular decision.

If all the ideas come from the same person, the decisions will always have the same result.

Digging deeper: Why data-driven decisions are the foundation of successful CX

2. The magic of decision speed

The speed of decision making is very important. Today’s market moves faster than ever before. We could argue why, like social media and connectivity, but the point is that decisions need to be made faster.

Perfect decisions are never possible, but today we need “good enough” decisions. Travel restrictions took a toll on Disney parks when the pandemic hit. Still, profits increased by 20% in 2021, despite a 17% drop in visitor numbers compared to pre-pandemic. Disney achieved this feat by introducing an app (Genie+), changing the ideal customer and removing free perks. We made every decision at a great pace.

Starbucks is another example. The concept of the “third place”, imported from Milan by Howard Schultz, is dead. Starbucks recognizes the potential of drive-thru and walk-thru and is restructuring its stores.

Innovation often comes from the rapid implementation of good ideas. Starbucks could have waited until all investigations were completed, but it likely would have lost market share to its competitors.

That’s why innovative marketing teams need a new metric called decision speed to understand how long it takes them to make important decisions. When organizations start tracking this metric, they are often surprised at how slow it is. Innovation will not succeed if decisions are slow. By the time you decide, the market has started to move.

Digging deeper: How to use decision intelligence to tackle complex business challenges

3. Forget HPO

A third area that calls for innovative decisions is the focus on HPO weights. I’m not talking about British brown sauce. HPO stands for Most Paid Opinion.

I noticed a habit of decision making. The highest paid person in the room gets the attention. When they state an opinion, it is often treated as fact. In that case, the decision would be biased towards her HPO. HPOs are often unaware of their power, but the result is the same.

Innovation requires a certain meritocracy to avoid groupthink. Half of my work with the organization is just giving members a breath of fresh air. And I help them challenge their own ideas. He shares three of my favorite techniques.

blind decision making

Go blind as you collect ideas, arguments, and comments. You can set up anonymous forms where individuals can enter ideas or find ways to remove their name from ideas. This allows teams to see all information without being biased towards an individual’s organizational status.

This technique often adds an additional layer of management and is recommended only for making the most important decisions.

devil’s advocate

The Catholic Church appoints Satanic advocates to challenge candidates during the canonization process. This is very effective at uncovering holes in reasoning.

You can assign individuals to different positions in decision making to see if you can poke holes in your decisions. Randomizing this role ensures that everyone has a chance to voice their concerns. We’re not talking heated debates here. We just want to hear about potential issues before making a decision.

thinking partner

Great executives find thought partners informally to share ideas. By making this a more formal process, we ensure that we have people who understand the biases they may fall into while still being able to challenge them.

A good thinking partner understands your preferences and can challenge you with respect. They are usually at the same level within the organization, but usually belong to different functions.

Regardless of which technique you use, our innovative marketing team discusses decisions and works together to find the best solutions. If none of this happens, it’s more likely that you’re just making the same decisions over and over again.

embrace true innovation

One of my favorite quotes is William Gibson’s “The future is already here. It’s just unevenly distributed.”

Innovation is often about trying to find an existing future. Your marketing team is full of innovative ideas that can help your business grow. Your goal is to uncover those ideas so you can influence important decisions.

The future comes to you by making one decision at a time. Are you making the right one?

Digging deeper: Innovation and rebranding: How to choose the best changes for your business

