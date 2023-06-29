Buy on Google program ends on September 26th





The company announced today via emails sent to participating retailers in the US that it will be retiring “Buy on Google” for Search and Shopping on September 26th.

While Buy on Google is discontinued, Buy on Google for YouTube will still be available to eligible US merchants.

why do we care Google has announced that it is retiring “Buy on Google” to create a new “streamlined buying process for shoppers” that makes it easier for retailers to sell on Google and YouTube.

what Google says. A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land:

“Our goal is to support an open ecosystem by connecting shoppers and sellers directly, and this is a big priority for us. We’ve developed a new streamlined checkout process that allows you to go directly from Google to the merchant’s website checkout flow when the time comes.We’ve had great feedback from our merchants and users.”Buy on Google” is very was a small feature used by a limited number of merchants, so we are investing in this new buying experience instead. ”

new pilot. We’ve heard that more sellers than “Buy on Google” are already taking advantage of Google’s new checkout his pilot. If you’re interested in the new checkout pilot, we’ve created a new form.

Here’s what we know about Google’s plans to “make the buying process more streamlined for shoppers,” according to this page:

“People who are ready to buy will now be able to go straight from Google to your website’s checkout flow instead of going through multiple steps to make a purchase. Your shopping cart will be verified and you will be able to checkout on the site with your chosen payment method.We are piloting this experience with select merchants on Google and YouTube and adding We will share more information as soon as we are ready to accept our partners.”

email. Below is a copy of the email Google will send to merchants today.

Building great checkout experiences is what we focus on, and we’re constantly evolving. We would like to inform you that on September 26, 2023, the current Buy on Google program in the US will end. While we have some new channels we’re excited to test (more on that below), we wanted to share some important details about Buy on Google.

Participation in Buy with Google will end on September 26, 2023, and you will no longer see the Buy with Google option in your Search or Shopping listings. If you are currently onboarding, it will be removed from the process today. All orders received through September 2023 must be fulfilled according to our return policy, regardless of program termination. If you feel this choice is more beneficial to your business, you have the option to end your participation in the program earlier than September. If you need help with this, please contact support. Order data is available for one year after the program ends. You can access the report by following the instructions here. You don’t have to do anything to exit the program.

We continue to introduce new ways to optimize how users navigate to checkout on our platform, including other products such as the new Checkout Pilot and our tools, insights, and all other areas of collaboration. We look forward to our continued engagement with our retail partners at training.

We’re excited about the streamlined checkout experience we introduced last year. This experience gives consumers who are ready to buy the option to go straight from their listing on Google to your website’s checkout flow. Once there, you will see that the selected products are already in your shopping cart and you will be able to checkout on the site with your chosen payment method. *A merchant using the new Google Checkout feature will see his Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) improve by 1-10%.

*Source: Google Data, US Retail, March 2023. [Caveat: Data pulled for existing pilot merchants]

learn more:

If you’re interested in participating in the Checkout Pilot, please complete this form. Please note that if you choose to participate in the Checkout Pilot prior to September, you will immediately no longer see the “Buy on Google” experience you are currently running. If you were not selected to participate in the pilot, we will contact you when the solution becomes more widely available, so you can join us at that time.

If you have any questions or need assistance regarding the termination of your participation, please contact our support team or contact your Google representative.

