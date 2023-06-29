Governor Newsom highlights new AI, satellites, technology, and aircraft to keep Californians safe during wildfire season





What you need to know: California has taken several measures to protect Californians ahead of what could be an intense wildfire season after wet conditions have increased vegetation across the state. We’ve built up wildfire technology, firefighters, and aircraft.

Grass Valley California’s peak wildfire season is projected to be similar to the dangerous and destructive 2017 season, and Gov. highlighted all of the above approaches it is taking to prepare and protect this year. frontline community.

In addition to having the world’s largest aerial fire brigade on standby and the most firefighters in the state’s history, California is using AI, satellites, cameras, drones, real-time intelligence and other technologies to fight fires faster and smarter. We are introducing new tools.

Governor Newsom said: In just five years, we’ve seen a technological revolution in California’s wildfire response. We wanted to leverage cutting-edge technology to fight wildfires and explore how innovations like artificial intelligence could help us identify threats faster and deploy resources smarter. And with the world’s largest air firefighting squadron and more firefighters than ever before on the ground, more Californians are being protected from wildfires. While these resources help protect our communities, Californians should remain vigilant during this year’s intense wildfire season.

Governor Newsom at Grass Valley Air Raid Base

Technology and innovation for smarter firefighting: No jurisdiction in the world can match California’s use of innovation and technology in firefighting.

Continuous Communications and Surveillance: The state is working with Lockheed Martin to explore the possibility of incorporating Pentagon-grade technology to combat wildfires. CAL FIRE focuses on drone-based software, AI-enabled tools and analytics, the ability to analyze surface and atmospheric conditions in near real-time, and the ability to continuously communicate to firefighters on the ground during response operations. .

(Courtesy: Lockheed Martin)

Low Earth Orbit Satellites: The state is also working with the Environmental Defense Fund on low earth orbit satellite technology. CAL FIRE is currently formalizing its ability to provide user input and feedback during system development, analyze samples and initial data from the system, and advance its knowledge of satellite-based detection for wildland firefighting, including wildlands. We are working on potential partnerships to establish in urban interface fire, provisional fire, etc.

Simulated satellite imagery

FIRIS (Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System): Originating as a state-funded pilot in Orange County in 2019 and now funded for statewide operations, FIRIS is an emerging California outbreak. A program that provides real-time intelligence data and analytics on disaster incidents. . Thermal cameras on board aircraft provide common motion images and data for near real-time fire modeling that can be used as new incidents occur.

Click here for FIRIS plain B roll

FIRIS Imaging

More cutting-edge technology: The state has introduced a variety of innovative technologies to support its mission to fight fires and keep people safe.

oTechnosylva Wildfire Prediction Tool: The result of the state’s first innovation sprint in 2019, powered by the XPRIZE concept. It is an on-demand wildfire forecasting tool that supports operational response, what-if scenario analysis, and wildfire risk prediction.

oFireGuard and Department of Defense Partnership: Working with the California State Guard and the Department of Defense, the state has pioneered the development and deployment of satellite capabilities to detect, analyze and map new wildfire outbreaks. It has just been expanded to assist with wildfire response in Canada.

oCalGuards remotely piloted aircraft: Since 2019, the Secretary of Defense has authorized the use of the California National Guard’s remotely piloted aircraft for rapid aerial mapping and wildfire assessment.

Investments in oLiDAR: State investments have collected about 30 million acres of new LiDAR (light detection and ranging). It uses remote sensing methods to create detailed 3D maps of current terrain and vegetation in all high fire risk areas of California. .

oFireHawk Night Capable Helicopters: Faster and with greater water carrying capacity, these helicopters allow CAL FIRE to conduct night flight operations. Her initial fleet of 12 ships will be expanded to her 16 ships.

oWildfire Threat Intelligence Center (WFTIC): Serves as California’s unified central organizational hub for wildfire forecasting, weather information, and threat intelligence collection, analysis, and distribution. WFTIC also coordinates wildfire threat intelligence and data sharing among federal, state, and local agencies, tribal governments, utilities, other service providers, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

More firefighters than ever before: adding $674.1 million from 2022 to 2023, adding 1,350 new jobs, expanding firefighters, airstrike operations, wilderness in climate change Provided additional relief for CAL FIRE personnel to meet firefighting needs.

California Fire Secures 24 Additional Aircraft: For the second year in a row, California Fire is increasing its firefighting aircraft fleet across California as a result of more than $72 million in funding provided by the state. With this investment, CAL FIRE will secure an additional 24 firefighting aircraft (19 helicopters and 5 planes with contract terms of 90-120 days) to strengthen statewide response efforts to the wildfires in California. I was able to Additional fixed-wing aircraft include three large air tankers specifically designed to transport up to 4,000 gallons of flame retardant. These aircraft are strategically located in communities across California and will be pre-positioned to meet potential fire activity needs statewide.

Peak wildfire season ahead: After years of drought, this winter’s massive storms have brought unprecedented rainfall, resulting in significant grass and vegetation growth, increasing the risk of wildfires . This is similar to the 2017 season, which also saw years of drought and the most devastating wildfire season on record at the time.

With temperatures rising towards the end of the month, there is a 90% chance of an El Niño event by July. Tropical disturbances, typically associated with El Niño patterns, can lead to increased lightning and thunderstorm activity. At lower elevations, the grass grows densely. These grasses are starting to dry and will continue to dry, which could lead to more grass fires. Due to the end of the rainy season, large vegetation in the middle and upper elevations will continue to grow above normal into the early summer months. The remaining snow masses in mountainous areas should help mitigate the potential for significant high-altitude fires until later in the summer.

