Google to remove Canadian news links from national searches





Google has announced that it will stop displaying links to Canada News on its products in Canada following the passage of the Online News Act, which requires online platforms to pay Canadian news outlets for content.

Kent Walker, global president of Google and Alphabet, said that when the law takes effect, links to Canadian news will be removed from Search, News and Discover products, and Google News Showcase will no longer be able to operate in Canada. rice field. in a statement Thursday.

Meta also announced last week that it would be removing Canadian news from Instagram and Facebook. Google and Meta are pushing back against upcoming online news laws. The law aims to help distressed news outlets get better compensation from big tech.

Google criticized the law, saying it was unworkable and the wrong approach to supporting journalism in Canada. Google will also end its “Google News Showcase” program in Canada, which pays news publishers to curate news stories on the Google platform.

It’s a pity that this happened. We do not take this decision or its implications lightly, and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible, the company said.

Google said it helps news publishers monetize through ads and new subscriptions resulting from exposure on the Google platform.

According to the Canadian Department of Cultural Heritage, the bill, known as Bill C-18, was introduced by legislators following the rapid decline of Canada’s local news editors in recent years when big tech companies profited from online advertising revenue. It was introduced by

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, the bill’s proponent, said in a statement last year that he wanted to ensure that news organizations and journalists were fairly compensated for their work.

Bill C-18, introduced in April 2022, passed royal consent on June 22, the final step before becoming federal law. The law will undergo a regulatory process before it is enforced, but Google said it plans to participate in it.

The Canadian bill is modeled after an Australian law introduced in 2021 that would require Google and Meta to pay content fees to Australian news publications. Facebook initially removed the ability to share and view Australian and international news, but restored access to news days later following negotiations with the Australian government.

Over the past three years, several countries have enacted similar regulations, requiring tech companies to pay local news outlets for online content.

In 2021, Google agreed to pay content reuse fees to French publications. In 2020, it agreed to pay out contracts worth $1 billion to publications in Germany, Brazil, the UK and elsewhere through the Google News Showcase.

Google pulled its news service out of Spain in 2014 instead of paying publishers, but brought back Spanish news last year after national copyright laws gave news outlets more power to monetize. rice field.

Efforts to charge Big Tech for news content have been slow to progress in the United States.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar this month introduced the stalled Journalism Competition and Preservation Act through her Judiciary Committee. It will help news publishers negotiate content fees with technology platforms.

Meta has previously opposed the bill and threatened to remove news from its platform if Congress passed the bill.

A similar bill was introduced in California in March. Social media companies will be required to pay journalism fees to news publishers, including a portion of their advertising revenue.

