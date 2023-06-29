



World-renowned prosthetist Professor Max Ortiz Catalan has joined the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, where life-changing bionic limb technology is now being developed in Australia.

It is estimated that more than 57 million people worldwide live with limb amputations due to traumatic causes1.

Losing a limb reduces the ability to carry out daily activities and has a significant impact on quality of life.

Current prosthetic options are difficult for patients to control and can cause pain and discomfort.

As a result, many patients choose to limit the time they wear their prosthesis or not use it at all.

A new research program from Professor Max Ortiz Catalan at the Institute for Bionics aims to revolutionize how prosthetic limbs function and feel by connecting them to the human body.

Currently available prostheses do not provide sensory feedback to the wearer, so patients cannot distinguish whether they are touching something or holding an object, explained Professor Ortiz Catalan.

My team and I use surgical and engineering techniques to connect patient prostheses directly to bones, nerves and muscles. Create a neuromusculoskeletal human-machine interface.

This interface supports the safe and reliable transmission of brain signals through nerves and muscles to living extremities, enabling the patient’s movement control and sensory perception.

A strong and comfortable mechanical connection to the prosthesis is created using a technique called osseointegration, which inserts a titanium implant into the patient’s bone.

Osteocytes grow tightly around the implant, allowing the living limb to attach directly to the skeleton.

Professor Ortiz Catalan is working on redesigning an osseointegration implant that, in addition to attaching to the skeleton, also allows two-way communication between the human nervous system and a prosthetic leg (a kind of USB port to the human body). increase.

Professor Ortiz Catalan said: “This innovative approach to integrating living limbs into the body means that patients can use their thoughts to reliably move living limbs.”

For example, a patient can control a robotic hand in the same way that they would move their biological hand finger-by-finger.

Sensors in the robotic hand also enable a more intuitive experience, allowing the patient to detect contact with the prosthesis, know where the hand is, and the amount of force exerted on the object during grasping. increase.

All important functions that the prosthesis can practice in everyday life.

Bionics Institute CEO Robert Crupax said the appointment of Professor Ortiz Catalan to the Bionics Institute marks a new chapter for the Bionics Institute.

Australian medical innovation has the potential to improve health outcomes around the world.

he said: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Max Ortiz Catalan to the Institute for Bionics.”

His cutting-edge research has the power to redefine the capabilities of bionic technology, providing solutions that restore function and independence to people who have lost limbs through amputation or congenital limb malformations.

Professor Ortiz Catalan is excited about the opportunity to work closely with researchers, engineers and scientists at the Institute for Bionics to advance medical devices and change lives.

“I am honored to be a part of the Bionics Research Institute. The Bionics Research Institute has an excellent reputation for turning research results into practical applications, and is committed to solving medical problems with innovative technologies. It is a research institute that focuses on

1McDonald CL, Westcott-McCoy S, Weaver MR, Haagsma J, Kartin D. Global prevalence of traumatic non-fatal limb amputation. Prosthet Orthot Int. 1 Apr 2021;45(2):105-114. Doi: 10.1177/0309364620972258. PMID: 33274665.

