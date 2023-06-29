10 Apple Stores designed by Foster + Partners





As Apple opens its newest Foster + Partners-designed store at the newly renovated Battersea Power Station, our latest roundup spotlights 10 Apple Stores designed by British architecture studios.

Apple has worked with Foster + Partners since 2014, when the technology company and architecture studio began an almost decade-long relationship to complete a retail store in Istanbul, Turkey.

Apple describes its first store as having a “one-of-a-kind” look, but is now focusing on refurbishing and restoring buildings such as its Los Angeles, Champs-Elysées and Rome flagship stores.

“I think Apple’s retail evolution is really interesting. It starts with a very bold statement of one-of-a-kind stores,” said Bill Bergeron-Mirsky, Apple’s head of global retail design. Speaking at the opening of the brand’s Battersea Power Station. shop.

“And over time, Apple Stores have become very popular, and now that’s a responsible approach,” he continued. “With the rise of Apple in the world, we see people embracing the brand and the values ​​it represents.”

Apple currently has 526 stores around the world, and Dezeen has selected 10 impressive recent stores from its archive.

Battersea Power Station, UK, 2023

Apple’s recently opened store in London’s newly renovated Battersea Power Station is the company’s 40th store in the UK.

The store is located on the ground floor of a shopping center inside Turbine Hall A of a 1930s power plant. The interior was built around his original four brick pillars and the steel roof stanchions left exposed.

Learn more about the Battersea Power Station Apple Store ›

Mumbai, India, 2023

India’s first flagship Apple Store has a wooden canopy made of 450,000 handcrafted oaks that form 1,000 triangular ceiling tiles.

The walls of the store are made of stone from Rajasthan, and feature fine wood grain to express the texture of the georgette fabric. Enclosed by two 8-metre-high glass walls, it floods the double-height interior.

Learn more about the Mumbai Apple Store ›

Photo credit: Nigel Young

Brompton Road, UK, 2022

The Brompton Road Apple Store in West London features vaulted wooden ceilings with an interior that is 7 meters high. The vaulted wooden ceiling echoes the contours and shapes of the window bays on the building’s façade.

The studio stripped the mezzanine from the interior of the store and incorporated six Castagna columns, four fig trees, and a terrazzo floor made from castor resin, aggregates and recycled glass.

Learn more about the Brompton Road Apple Store ›

Photo credit: Nigel Young

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2022

Apple’s Abu Dhabi store on Al Maryah Island is built on a raised podium and surrounded on all sides by a stepped waterfall.

The podium on which the building rests is pyramidal and made of black granite. The store is accessed via his two bridges over the water from the waterfront promenade.

Learn more about the Abu Dhabi Apple Store ›

Photo credit: Nigel Young

Los Angeles, USA, 2021

In downtown Los Angeles, Foster + Partners worked with Apple to renovate a historic 1920s Baroque Revival movie theater designed by American architect S. Charles Lee in 1927.

Through careful renovation of the once-abandoned theatre, the studio has restored the grand entrance hall with its corner clock tower, terracotta façade, exterior canopy, bronze balustrades and marble columns.

Learn more about Apple Stores in Los Angeles ›

Photo credit: Nigel Young

Istanbul, Türkiye, 2021

Two large travertine walls line the interior of Istanbul’s Baghdad Kadesi Apple Store. The pillarless interior he has two floors and at the rear he has a recessed space that doubles in height.

The building is set back from the street and looks like a one-story house because the lower part is depressed. The structure was capped by a large overhanging roof.

Learn more about the Istanbul Apple Store ›

Via Corso, Italy, 2021

In another restoration project, Foster + Partners renovated and restored a historic palace in Rome, located in the heart of the Italian city.

Palazzo Marignoli was built between 1873 and 1878 and served as the residence of Italian politician Marquis Filippo Marignoli. Foster + Partners wanted to celebrate the building’s history by restoring and highlighting its grandeur and historic character. The hand-painted patterned ceiling and frescoes have been fully restored.

Learn more about the Rome Apple Store ›

Singapore Apple, Singapore, 2020

Billed as Apple’s “most ambitious retail project,” Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands store is a spherical glass structure completely surrounded by water and accessed through a 45-meter-long underwater tunnel.

The store’s interior is a 30-metre-wide open-plan space under a free-standing glass and steel dome. This dome he he is made of 114 sheets of glass and 10 vertical steel mullions that support the structure.

Learn more about Apple Stores in Singapore ›

Photo credit: Bear and Terry

Bangkok Apple, Thailand, 2020

Dubbed Apple Central World, the Bangkok store is centered around a timber-covered pillar and a large overhanging roof designed to resemble a tree canopy.

The store is 24.4 meters in diameter and has a central wooden pillar covered with 1,461 European white oak planks. The columns fan out at ceiling level, border the roof, and extend beyond the perimeter of the store’s glass, forming a 3-meter cantilever above the glass.

Learn more about the Bangkok Apple Store ›

Miami, USA, 2019

Atop the Apple Aventura store in the Aventura Mall north of Miami is a wavy white concrete roof that mimics Miami’s Art Deco buildings.

The building is a two-story box with glass walls and trees inside. The store’s roof consists of seven six-meter-wide precast white concrete arches forming a barrel vaulted ceiling.

Learn more about the Miami Apple Store ›

