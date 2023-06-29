Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law





Article author:

Canadian press

Mickey Jurik

Published June 29, 2023

Contents of the article

Ottawa News articles published by the Canadian news outlet will soon disappear from Google search results, the digital giant warned Thursday, revealing plans to address the Liberal Party’s online news law.

The California-based company also announced it would terminate existing contracts with local news publishers over newly passed legislation. The bill would require global tech companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for content they share or reuse on their platforms.

Google hasn’t said exactly when the change will take place, but it will be before the Online News Act, formerly known as Bill C-18, takes effect by the end of this year.

The company said the block also includes links on Google News and Google Discover, but only applies to Canadian publishers. Canadian users can continue to find news produced by international news outlets such as the BBC, The New York Times and Fox News.

The company also announced that it will be discontinuing Google News Showcase, a product it uses to license news from over 150 local publishers, in Canada as well. These existing deals will remain in place until changes are made later this year.

Kent Walker, global president of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in an interview Thursday that he cannot expect the deal to continue once the law takes effect.

We don’t have news products to feature, so (and) the deal is premised on being able to feature Canadian news.

Walker said he informed Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez of the decision in a letter he sent early Thursday morning.

Rodriguez said on Thursday that Google made an irresponsible decision.

To ensure that Google is aware of all of the Google tools at its disposal to disseminate information to federal, state and local authorities that they may need to anticipate crisis responses and other situations, Walker said: He said the briefing has started.

He said Google will continue to create resources that government agencies can use in these situations.

Walker said the change would not affect SOS alerts, which are used to surface safety information during crisis situations such as fires, floods and earthquakes.

Meta announced last week that it would remove Canadian news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms before the law went into effect.

The company is already testing news blocking for up to 5% of Canadian users.

Meta will also terminate existing deals with local publishers. This includes a fellowship program contract to help recruit a limited number of new journalists for The Canadian Press.

Instead of paying media outlets their fair share, the big tech companies want to spend money changing their platforms so Canadians can’t access quality local news, Rodriguez said. Told.

Online news laws require both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers and pay them if news content posted on their sites generates revenue.

The law aims to create new government oversight of the digital giants that dominate the online advertising market.

The Liberal government has criticized Meta and Google’s dominance on the internet and their decision to remove news against Canadian democracy as the news industry continues to face job cuts due to declining advertising revenues. viewed as a threat.

Nearly 500 newsrooms nationwide have closed since 2008, Rodriguez said.

Walker said the law is impracticable because it imposes a price on links, resulting in unlimited financial liability that no company can accept.

Walker said I think we need a clear economic outlook and a clear and realistic path towards waivers that takes into account commercial agreements and other support we provide to the news in Canada.

While the bill is being debated in Congress, Google asked lawmakers to consider other ways to support news, such as creating a fund for journalists.

Google also wanted assurances about how much the change might cost the company and how the negotiation process would play out. These details are likely to emerge after the bill regulatory process is completed.

News Media Canada, which advocates for the domestic news industry, called on all stakeholders to act with integrity and participate in the regulatory process.

“We believe there is a way forward,” said Paul Deegan, the group’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez told the Canadian news agency that he hoped the government would reach a positive solution with Meta and Google to prevent them from blocking access to news through their platforms. said there is.

Rodriguez also said the government would continue to support the media, but did not specify how it would do so.

The effort to find a solution feels genuine, but unfortunately there are no guarantees needed to create financial certainty or product certainty, but he hopes things will change, Walker said. rice field.

We expect the government to work out the details. It’s their bill, and they know best, so we’ll have to wait and see how the regulatory process unfolds, what the government proposes, and what comes out to our satisfaction.

