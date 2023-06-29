Google to block news in Canada over publisher payments law





by Ismail Shakir

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Google said Thursday it plans to block Canadian news on its platforms in Canada, and will join Facebook in broadening its campaign against a new law requiring payments to local news publishers. announced that it is.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will remove links to Canadian news from Canadian search results and other products when the law takes effect in about six months.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc made a similar announcement last week after the passage of Bill C-18 (Online News Act).

Canada’s media industry is calling for tougher regulations on the internet giants to make up for the economic losses news companies suffered in the years when Facebook and Google took over the online advertising market.

Canada’s independent budget watchdog estimated last year that news companies could receive about C$330 million ($249 million) annually from legally mandated transactions.

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said the platforms had no immediate obligations under the law and the government was open to discussing the regulation and implementation process with them.

Facebook and Google said the proposal was unsustainable for their businesses and had hinted for months that news could end in Canada unless the law was changed.

Canada’s federal government has pushed back against proposals for changes, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing companies of using “bullying tactics” in June.

In a statement on Thursday, Rodriguez said, “Instead of paying our fair share to news outlets, big tech companies are willing to spend money on replatforms that deny Canadians access to quality local news. I hope,” he said.

“This shows how irresponsible and out of control they are, especially when they are making billions of dollars from Canadian users.”

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in a blog post that the law still doesn’t work and that the company doesn’t believe the regulatory process will solve the “structural problems of the law.”

story continues

“We have now informed the government that once this law becomes effective, we will unfortunately have to remove links to Canadian news from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products,” Walker said.

News outlets affected by Google’s decision will be subject to the government’s definition of a “qualified media provider” when the rules to implement are finalized.

Google is also ending its News Showcase program, which has contracts with 150 news publications across Canada. Reuters has a deal with Google to produce a news showcase panel that includes Canada.

The law requires online platforms to negotiate with news publishers and pay them for their content. Australia will pass similar legislation in 2021, prompting threats from Google and Facebook to cut back on their services. The two signed a deal with an Australian media company after the law changed.

Google argued that Canadian law is broader than Australian and European law, putting a price on links in news articles displayed in search results and applicable to news outlets that don’t produce news.

The search engine giant had made a payment basis for viewing news content, not links, and had proposed that only companies producing news according to journalistic standards would qualify.

(1 dollar = 1.3248 Canadian dollar)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakir of Ottawa; Editing by Steve Scherrer, Richard Chan and Jonathan Ortiz)

