Carb Restriction Game Changer? New Technology Could Lower Allulose Prices, Says Startup





An Israeli startup claims its patent-pending technology could emerge from stealth and reduce the cost of producing Allulose. Allulose, a sweetener considered by many formulators to be the best all-purpose sugar substitute, is currently priced at a high price.

Tel Aviv-based Ambrosia Bio, founded in 2020 by biochemist Dr. Ziv Zwighaft, has raised seed funding from investors including a privately held beverage company. This allowed us to build IP, produce samples and sign our first commercial contracts.

The company is currently seeking an $8-10 million Series A round to expand its technology at a sugar manufacturing facility in Central Europe and is currently working with some of the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturers and global sugar companies. are cooperating. .

According to Zwighaft, the company strongly believes it can reach cost parity with conventional sugar as it is orders of magnitude more efficient than industry standards. Allulose now sells for a few dollars, sometimes tens of dollars per kilo. If commoditized, I believe the final price will be below. [for allulose produced using Ambrosia’s approach] It will be $1.5-2.5 per kg. “

Allulose charm

A hypoglycemic, low calorie, non-cariogenic sweetener, allulose is particularly attractive to formulators seeking to replicate the sensory and functional properties of sugar without the calories.

With 70% the sweetness of sucrose but only 0.4 calories per gram (4 calories per gram for sucrose), the rare sugar has little effect on blood sugar and insulin, and was approved by the FDA in 2019. There has been a great deal of interest following the decision to exempt it from food and drug regulation. Declare total carbs and added carbs on the Nutrition Facts panel.

Because allulose has the texture and bulk of regular sugar, it can be used to reduce or replace allulose in everything from beverages, yogurt and ice cream to baked goods and candies. is used by brands ranging from Chobani Zero Sugar, Magic Spoon and Nick’s Ice. cream.

It also browns during baking (unlike erythritol), lowers the freezing point when making frozen products, and distributes well in batters and dough without the need for additional water.

Challenge to production

The problem is that they are still too expensive for mass-market adoption because they are so expensive to manufacture, Zwighaft said.

Allulose is found naturally in plants such as figs and raisins, but has been developed by companies such as Tate & Lyle, Ingredion/Matsutani, and CJ CheilJedang through an enzymatic conversion process, usually starting with sugar or cornstarch. Produced on a commercial scale.

Fructose from these starting materials is converted to allulose by a naturally occurring enzyme called epimerase, but this enzyme is unstable and inefficient, argues Zwighaft. It is highly unstable and its shelf life can be measured in days. In contrast, our proprietary version is extremely stable and can maintain performance for months without activity loss even at high temperatures.

Because the natural epimerase enzyme is unstable, many companies add the enzyme to the fructose solution and wait for about 20-24 hours to reach equilibrium (70:30 fructose:allulose syrup). Yes, he claimed. and deactivate them.

The same enzyme can be used for months

In contrast, Ambrosia immobilizes the enzyme by packing it into a bed of resin. The fructose solution is passed through an enzyme bed, converting fructose to allulose in minutes. Ambrosia’s superior stability allows the same enzyme to be used for months.

The resulting syrup from the Ambrosias process has the same 70:30 ratio of fructose to allulose, but the amount of enzyme required to produce a given amount of allulose is significantly less than industry standards, reducing production costs. Zwighaft argues that it is.

The syrup then undergoes additional steps, including chromatography, to separate allulose from fructose and other sugars, a process that allows Ambrosia to operate more efficiently than the industry’s major players, Zwighaft claims. .

He is currently working with the synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks to develop microbial strains that can produce their own enzymes at scale.

business model

According to Zwighaft, it basically provided [sugar producers] End-to-end solution. Therefore, we provide technology that enables producers of low-margin commodity raw materials such as sugar to manufacture high-margin raw materials such as allulose.

Separately, Ambrosia is also considering adding its acid-stable enzymes to fruit juices to convert some of the fructose in the juice to allulose, reducing the glycemic index and calorie content of the drink.

Bonumose: A High-Yield Approach Bonumose, a Virginia-based startup working on more efficient production processes for rare sugars such as allulose and tagatose, converts maltodextrin directly to allulose with very high yields. He told AFN he has the enzyme to do it.

CEO Ed Rogers explained: “Bonumose has traditionally focused on tagatose, but our patented process can also produce allulose. Our allulose process is not the fructose to allulose process used by other companies. . [including Ambrosia Bio]. Instead, Bonumose converts starch (but not fructose) to allulose in over 80% yield using a combination of a continuous production process and an immobilized enzyme that catalyzes an irreversible enzymatic conversion.

“Thus, our conversion yield is about three times higher than the conversion of fructose to allulose, and highly pure allulose can be more easily purified to 100% pure allulose.”

He added, “Furthermore, starch is cheaper than fructose. Fructose is usually obtained by (a) converting starch to glucose. (b) enzymatically converting glucose to 42% fructose. ( c) Refining fructose: We have been doing this on a commercial scale for tagatose since December 2022 and will deploy allulose when the time is right.”

