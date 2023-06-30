Transparency issues grow as pressure on Google’s antitrust laws begins to mount





Research firm Adaltisis released a controversial study this week that suggested it may have misled advertisers paying for ads on its video-sharing site YouTube, prompting Google to will further increase the pressure on

The study, which Google disputes, adds more pressure to the online advertising giant as it braces for similar challenges from multiple governments and publishers to split its $225 billion annual business. would be

Advertisers on YouTube may have been misled for years about Google’s own TrueView skippable in-stream video ads, allowing their creatives to serve on problematic third-party facilities, according to the report’s authors. It then claims that misplacement of ads could have caused “billions” in damages.

“TrueView is Google’s proprietary cost-per-view, selection-based advertising format that is delivered across YouTube, millions of apps and the web,” the report said, adding that the report It claims to have observed billions of dollars worth of ad space being “spent.” Small, muted, out-stream, autoplay, or interstitial video ad units running on a separate website or mobile app. “

I think this is at best a structural misrepresentation of the advertised product

Ruben Schreurs, Ebiquity Group CPO

Amongst Adalytics’ allegations is that “only 16% of TrueView ad spend was shown on YouTube for one major infrastructure brand,” and that its budget was distributed across the Google Video Partner Network of tens of thousands of third-party properties. For example, it was distributed to

“Importantly, YouTube and Google’s own policies stipulate that TrueView in-stream ads must be skippable, audible, and initiated by a viewer action,” the Adalytics report continued. I’m here. “Some ad campaigns use between 42% and 75% of TrueView in-stream ads.” Spending was allocated to his GVP sites and apps that didn’t meet Google’s standards. “

In addition, Adalytics has observed Google serving branded TrueView ads on third-party websites, including pirated content, widely publicized misinformation websites, and apps that have been excluded or rejected from App Store Play. claims to have been made.

Google side story

In a press statement, Google said the majority of the video ads it sells are on YouTube, allowing media buyers to easily observe when their ads are being delivered to third-party properties and It claimed that you can opt out of being served ads on such inventory. .

Meanwhile, in a blog post published June 27, the same day as the initial report, Marvin Renaud, director of Google’s global video solutions division, said the option aims to “get the facts straight”. In addition, it disputed Adalytics’ claims. available to advertisers.

He claims that more than 90% of ad inventory across the Google Video Partner Network is viewable, and advertisers can “reach additional audiences if it helps them achieve their business goals.” Ad GVP added that you can also run

He also highlighted Google’s work with third-party verification companies, including DoubleVerify Integral Ad Science and Oracle’s Mote.

is this new?

Speaking separately to Digiday about the results of the Adalytics report, media buyers complained about the complexity of the field, while others noted the degree of inertia in the industry and questioned the potential for change.

“There is an insatiable demand for more and more video inventory, which will allow the platform to operate with impunity,” said a person familiar with Adaritics’ conducting the study.

The source, who works for one of the advertising industry’s largest networks, requested anonymity because of his employer’s PR policies, but added that there is little incentive to change. “Nobody gets more rewards for stopping this.”

Another source at another large government agency network, who was also asked to remain anonymous, observed that such reports were published regularly. “These things come up many times and people start scratching their heads for a while and then forget about them.”

In a statement sent to Digiday, Ruben Schreurs, Group CPO of Ebiquity, said the findings were “extremely incriminating”, noting that his clients spend 40-50% of their ad budgets on YouTube. He added that this shows how concerned Analytics is. ” should be obtained.

“I see this as structural misrepresentation of the advertising product at best and outright fraudulent and misleading at worst,” he added. “If true, this would have a significant impact on the industry and a significant negative impact on Google’s perceived quality and credibility.”

Adalytics’ report highlights the difficulties advertisers face in trying to track how online advertising is spending their money on different parts of the internet, according to another report released last week by the National Advertisers Association. report serves as a separate reminder of such difficulties.

Will antitrust finally shake things up?

However, certain sources contacted by Digiday say that Google is facing pending legal challenges from regulatory bodies, including several US government agencies and EU countries, that could lead to Google’s decision to restrict its use of the platform. It may force them to be more positive about the nature of their advertising, he said.

“If Google breaks up, clients will cut back on their spending,” said one agency official. You either want it or you don’t, and they’ll be fine. ”

In a statement shared with Digiday, Adalytics’ Krzysztof Franasiek emphasized the independence of his research, adding that it is not a tool for a smear campaign funded by rival platforms or ad tech vendors.

Just to be absolutely clear, it states that this research was not funded by anyone, or by any platform. It is Adalytics’ policy not to accept funds or revenue of any kind from any ad tech vendor.

