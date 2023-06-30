Google removes all Canadian news sites from search after law requiring outlets to pay





top line

Google announced Wednesday that it will remove links to Canadian news sites from search results and other products for Canadian users. It comes after Facebook’s parent company Meta made a similar decision last week, after the country passed a new law requiring internet companies to pay fees to news publishers. their contents.

Google announced Wednesday that it will remove links to Canadian news sites from its search results. [+] Other products for Canadian users.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press.All rights reserved Key Facts

Google’s global president Kent Walker said Wednesday that the company was disappointed by the approval of the Online News Act, adding that it was the wrong approach to help journalism in Canada.

Walker said links to Canadian news sites would be removed when the law takes effect, which is expected to take effect in December, according to Reuters.

Richard Gingras, Google’s vice president of news, said in testimony to a Canadian Senate committee last month that Google would remove links to Canadian news articles if the law passed.

Meta announced last week that it would block access to news articles for all Facebook and Instagram users in Canada, adding that the company believes the law is fundamentally flawed.

Neither Meta nor Google has indicated whether it will allow news in the future, but has indicated that Google will continue to be transparent with Canadians and publishers.

big number

3.6 billion. This is the number of times Google linked to Canadian news publications last year, according to the company.

main background

The Online News Act requires Internet platforms to negotiate licensing partnerships with news publishers that are independent of the Canadian government. The bill aims to increase fairness in Canada’s digital news market and make news sites financially sustainable at a time when the media industry faces turmoil from declining print revenues and uncertain digital revenues, according to government outlines. It was to make it possible. This follows similar legislation passed in Australia in 2021 that requires companies such as Meta and Google to negotiate contracts with news outlets. Meta initially announced it would block Newslinks, but has since reached an agreement with the Australian government to bring back news on Facebook for Australians. Google, which also opposed Australian lawyers, entered into licensing agreements with some Australian publishers.

chief critic

Google executive Walker said Canadian law introduces uncertainty into our products and leaves us with uncapped financial liability simply because it makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers. said to be exposed.

tangent

A similar bill was introduced in California, where the California Protect Journalism Act was approved by the state legislature earlier this month. Meta said it will block news articles on Facebook in California if the bill is passed.

References

Meta blocks all news stories on Facebook and Instagram in Canada after new law requires payment to publishers (Forbes)

Google to pull news service out of Canada (Financial Times)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2023/06/29/google-removing-all-canadian-news-sites-from-searches-after-law-requires-payments-for-outlets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos