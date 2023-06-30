Google Removes Canadian News Links Against New Law





Meta isn’t the only internet giant to remove news content in response to Canada’s newly enacted Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act. Bill C-18 requires technology companies to negotiate compensation with publishers for content they link to. Google has now announced that it will pull links to Canadian news articles from its domestic search, news and Discover services. It also plans to stop running News Showcase in Canada when C-18 comes into effect in six months.

Google’s vice president of government affairs Chris Turner has argued that C-18 remains an “impossible law” and that the soon-to-be-enacted law in Canada is unreasonably harsh. For example, the European Union allows free use of links and short excerpts, while the Czech Republic’s stricter EU interpretation still allows headings and links. In Australia, some online services are legally required to pay for news, so Google has negotiated deals to keep news features available and avoid falling under the law’s requirements.

The company claims to believe in the importance of a “thriving journalism industry” and has issued policy proposals that it believes will help. These include consulting with experts, investing in newsroom advancements, and supporting traditional news outlets as they transition to digital. The approach dictated by the C-18 allegedly leads to “uncertainty” in product strategy and “uncapped” financial penalties.

The move comes days after Meta said it would remove access to all news content from Facebook and Instagram in Canada. When the group resisted similar moves by Australia and New Zealand, it argued that such laws would unfairly allow governments to decide who should pay and how much publishers would receive.

Like Meta, Google is using threats to block news as a bargaining tool. Turner said the company intends to continue “participating in the regulatory process” and hopes the government will develop “a viable path forward.” Simply put, the tech company is hoping for at least a partial change of heart.

No compromises are guaranteed. Concerns over the sharp decline in publication advertising revenue over the past two decades prompted politicians to draft Bill C-18. While Google and other companies have invested in newsroom projects, offering free tools to help publishers and highlighting news, lawmakers clearly believe these efforts are working well enough. I’m not sure there is.

