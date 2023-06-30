Google terminates access to news in Canada after payment request to news publisher passed | Google





Google has announced that it will follow through on its threat to remove news links from search results and other of its products in Canada when a law requiring tech companies to negotiate contracts to pay news publishers for their content takes effect.

Google joined Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc in announcing the end of news access for Canadian users of its platform following the passage of Bill C-18 (Online News Act) last week. The move is just the latest in a long-running battle between tech platforms and publishers around the world over whether and how to share ad revenue from their involvement in news stories.

The bill was enacted after complaints from the Canadian media industry, which called for greater regulation of technology companies to prevent them from pushing news companies out of the online advertising market. ing.

In a blog post, Google said it had informed the government that it would unfortunately have to remove links to Canadian news from its Canadian Search, News and Discover products once the law took effect.

We do not take this decision or its implications lightly, and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible, the company said.

Google argued that a so-called link tax would break the web by charging a price for links rather than allowing companies to share links at no cost. The company previously conducted a test early in the year limiting news content to less than 4% of Canadian users to gauge potential product response.

The law outlines rules that force platforms such as Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said companies were using heavy-handed tactics to avoid paying for news. Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters earlier this month that the fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share is a serious problem and they He said they are now resorting to bullying tactics to try to get their way, but it doesn’t work.

The measure resembles landmark legislation passed in Australia in 2021, in response to which Google and Meta also threatened to pull out. Meta temporarily blocked access to news feeds after the bill was passed, but eventually struck deals with publishers after the bill was amended.

A parallel effort is underway in California to charge journalism fees for technology platforms such as Meta and Google. The bill, introduced by state legislator Buffy Wicks, would require tech companies to share with publishers a portion of the advertising revenue they generate from sharing news stories, allowing proponents to boost local news outlet Life. It provides what we call lines. Meta has likewise threatened to pull any news links from Facebook and Instagram if the bill goes ahead. Meta spokesman Andy Stone tweeted that the bill would force the company to pay slush funds that benefit primarily out-of-state media giants, purportedly to help California publishers. .

US tech companies say Canada’s proposal is unsustainable for their businesses. Google claims that Canadian law is broader than Australian or European law, putting a price on news article links that appear in search results, and said it could apply to news outlets that don’t produce news. .

The search engine giant had proposed amendments to the bill to make payments based on the display of news content rather than links, and to specify that only businesses that produce news and adhere to journalism standards would be eligible.

Report contributed by Reuters

