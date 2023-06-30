Google Rolls Out Brand Restrictions to All Advertisers





Google is rolling out brand exclusions in P-MAX and broad match brand restrictions in search broadly to all advertisers.

Following both successful pilots, the search engine announced it will help marketers guide Google AI and where to see their campaigns online.

Both features were previously only available in beta.

Why it matters: Brand restrictions with broad match help marketers extend the reach of their campaigns, while brand restrictions give marketers more control over their P-MAX campaigns. These settings allow advertisers to extend the reach of their campaigns and take steps to prevent their ads from serving queries for brands they wish to avoid in search.

What did Google say? A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land:

“[Advertisers can] Expand the reach of your branded campaigns with new brand limits for broad matches. Broad match gives you the most relevant reach and conversions within your performance goals. “In the past, it might have been difficult to use broad match for campaigns with specific brand needs. It helps us further extend the reach of broad matches while still guaranteeing only one match.”

why now? The public launch comes just two weeks after Google began testing the auto-created assets feature on his P-MAX campaign. Google launched the pilot after receiving feedback from marketers who wanted more control over their brand traffic. After a successful trial, Google decided to expand this effort.

Learn more: For more information, check out our Google search and P-MAX branding guide.

About the author

Nicola Agius is a Paid Media Editor at Search Engine Land, joining in 2023. She covers Paid Search, Paid Social, Retail Media and more. Prior to that, she was SEO Director at Jungle Creations (2020-2023), overseeing the editorial strategy of multiple of her websites. She has over 15 years of experience in the journalism field and previously worked for OK! She has appeared in Magazine (2010-2014), Mail Online (2014-2015), Mirror (2015-2017), Digital Spy (2017-2018), The Sun (2018-2020). She previously worked with SEO agency her Blue Array where she co-authored Amazon’s best-selling book Mastering In-House SEO.

