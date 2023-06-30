Google plans to remove links to Canadian news sites from Canadian search engine





Google plans to remove links to Canadian news sites from its domestic search engine after Canada’s parliament passed a law requiring major online platforms to pay media outlets to share their stories. .

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in a press release on Thursday that the company will remove links to Canadian news from Google Search, Google News and other products in Canada because the law “still doesn’t work.” He said it was a “difficult decision” to make. when the law comes into force;

Walker said the Online News Act “brings uncertainty to our products and exposes us to uncapped financial liability simply because it makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers.” ” he claimed.

“For over a year, we have been saying this is the wrong approach to supporting Canadian journalism and could result in significant changes to our product,” he said.

Walker added, “I’m sorry it turned out this way.” “We do not take this decision or its implications lightly, and we believe it is important to be transparent with our Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible.”

Meta similarly announced last week that it would pursue plans to block news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the new law.

“We have repeatedly shared that to comply with Bill C-18 passed by Congress today, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platform in Canada. ” said the Meta leaders. statement last Thursday.

