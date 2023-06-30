Dallas FIFA World Cup 2026 Technology Roundtable Focuses on Smart Cities, Emphasizes Long-Term Perspective » Dallas Innovates





Jennifer Saunders, Executive Director of the North Texas Innovation Alliance, said the technology and infrastructure investments made for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will improve the quality of life of North Texas residents long after the Games. He states that it can be used to

Earlier this month, the nonprofit partnered with the city of Fort Worth to host a private technology roundtable focused on innovation efforts around the World Cup. Last year, Dallas was named the host city for the 4th annual Eventta Professional Soccer Tournament, in which the national soccer team participates. This is the first time since 1994. And NTXIA, a consortium of local governments, government agencies, technology companies and academic institutions, is working on its implementation. North Texas’ smart regional strategy plays a key role in local preparations for the tournament.

An event the size of the World Cup offers opportunities to broaden one’s horizons, be creative and think big, Sanders said. Seizing and exploiting those opportunities is the key.

Sanders, who is also co-founder of NTXIA, said her group’s goal is to incorporate big idea innovation projects with long-term impact into the overall World Cup plan. The implications can range from parking lots and airport logistics to public safety, sustainability and cybersecurity.

Sanders said the introduction of smart city infrastructure and a collaborative technology consortium between cities and local governments that are being strengthened for the World Cup will bring transformative long-term benefits to the region. By establishing such innovations now, the region can lay a solid foundation for sustainable urban development and improved quality of life.

Smart city infrastructure such as sensors, data analytics, and connectivity can be reused post-event to address various urban challenges such as traffic management, energy efficiency, waste management, and public transportation. These are projects that cities have dreamed of realizing and could be realized through the proving grounds offered by this event.

In the area of ​​public safety, Sanders said innovations and new smart technologies could lead to faster response times in the event of a World Cup emergency.

For example, using a network of sensors and cameras, authorities can detect crowd density, prevent overcrowding and aid traffic flow, especially during transfers between accommodations, events and community-wide Fanfests. She says she can manage crowd control measures for In addition, advanced analytics and predictive models help predict potential security threats, allowing you to effectively deploy proactive security measures.

We believe that new solutions that can identify and facilitate human trafficking interventions are a significant threat that technology can address.

Discuss challenges and opportunities

At the technical roundtable on June 12, NTXIA and the City of Fort Worth brought together representatives from the Dallas Sports Commission and the Fort Worth Sports Commission, as well as local governments, regional planning bodies, economic development bodies, nonprofits and the private sector. welcomed a representative of .

While initial discussions focused on the broader challenges and opportunities associated with the 2026 event, future conferences will focus on the priorities and perspectives of individual participants.

Sanders said people and organizations wishing to inquire about future World Cup roundtables should contact NTXIA. [email protected].

Dallas is one of 16 cities to host the 2026 World Cup in three countries, along with Atlanta, Boston, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. is. , Toronto, Vancouver.

Sanders said NTXIA will work with these host cities and learn from others that have previously hosted the event.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be one of the main venues for the 2026 tournament. The venue for the big final has yet to be announced.

