Retail tech news you may have missed this week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





ESS Opens No-Checkout Store Powered by AiFi Technology at British Defense College

ESS’ defense, marine and aerospace division, part of the Compass Group in the UK and Ireland, has opened its first completely frictionless store at the British Defense College.

Market @ Churchill will operate under the company’s new Market @ brand.

The store utilizes computer vision technology powered by AiFi AI, allowing customers to shop without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. No facial recognition or biometrics required.

A great example of IRL and online retail supporting each other. TikTok prepares Sook activation on London’s Oxford Street

TikTok is preparing to use the vacant retail space to launch a new activation with Sook, a company that offers modular digital equipment that can be rented by the hour.

The TikTok Shop will be promoted live on Oxford Street in London from July 1st to 6th.

In a LinkedIn post, Sook founder John Hoyle said: : We’re very excited about TikToks’ latest use of his Sook space in our company.

Building on the successful collaboration of live streaming and content creation in Hammersmith and Edinburgh spaces, this activation promoting the TikTok Shop is a great example of how IRL and online retail can support each other.

Over 40% of online brands want to revitalize their physical spaces in the next three years, and this will be the bulk of the future of physical retail.

Anyone interested in digital tennis? Wimbledon kicks off in Fortnite ahead of 2023 Grand Slam tournament

The All England Lawn Tennis Club enters online gaming platform Fortnite with the launch of Race to Wimbledon.

The announcement is accompanied by a range of digital initiatives for Wimbledon fans released this week, including new features for the Roblox Experience WimbleWorld, new gamified tennis app Wimbledon Smash, and a collaboration with mobile game Tennis Clash.

Offered in partnership with Amerian Express, Race to Wimbledon will see athletes race and drive past London landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye while avoiding obstacles such as giant strawberries. , parkour, past the village of Wimbledon and Andy Murray’s golden mailbox. Grab your tennis racket and get to Center Court as fast as you can.

This, like all regular devices, can be played onsite during the championship period at the American Express Fun Experience in Southern Village.

As part of the experience, players will challenge themselves to beat American Express ambassador Murray’s time and post their own times on social media.

All 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia now accept Alipay+ as retailers seek a ‘seamless digital in-store experience’

Ant Group has announced the expansion of Alipay+ coverage to all 2,400+ 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia with Razer Merchant Services.

AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), GCash (Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea) and TrueMoney (Thailand) users can now pay at 7-Eleven using their home mobile wallet.

Alipay, which is also an Alipay+ partner mobile wallet, has been accepted by Malaysian merchants since 2016.

Primark Welcomes Amazing Milestone Delivery as Retailer Opens 4 Stores in 3 Days Across Multiple Regions

Primark stepped up its international expansion plans last week, opening four new stores in three days, bringing its global store count to 425.

In a LinkedIn post, the retailer said: Our new stores across Europe and the US, as well as our expansion in the UK, represent a total investment of over $50 million and an additional 136,000 square feet of retail space.

Earlier this week, we opened our second store in Bucharest, Romania. We now have a new store in our hometown of Dundrum Town Center in Dublin, our first store in Lanzarote, Spain, and a store in Long Island, New York.

And we’re not done yet. A new expanded store will also open in Liverpool, UK.

Devotion to Innovation: Obsess Partners with Crocs on New Jibbitz Virtual Store and First 3D Customizer

Obsess has announced the launch of a new virtual Jibbitz shopping experience in partnership with Crocs.

Available via mobile and desktop web, the event is marketed as a virtual storytelling arena centered around self-expression, personalization, gamification, and education that promotes the brand’s signature Jibbitz appeal.

This experience includes the brand’s first 3D Jibbitz Customizer. This is an Obsess-designed feature that gives consumers a combination tool to create their own Crocs with Jibbitz charms and will be available for purchase directly from the virtual experience.

