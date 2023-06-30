Google to remove Canadian news links due to new law that doesn’t work





Google has announced its decision to nationwide remove links to Canadian news from its platform. The move comes in response to newly enacted legislation that requires digital giants to compensate media publishers when they share or reuse content.

Google has confirmed that Canadian news links will be removed from Google News, a personalized aggregator service that highlights local news, and Google Discover, a mobile phone feature that helps users find content. .

Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, has accused Google of trying to bully Canadians, stressing that “no big tech company is bigger than Canada”. “Big tech companies would rather spend their money replatforming to block news from Canadians than paying a fraction of their billions of dollars in advertising revenue,” Rodriguez said. I am,” he tweeted.

The Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was informed of Google’s decision, but the company did not specify an exact timeline for the news removal. However, the PTI reported that it suggested action would be taken before the new law takes effect by the end of 2023.

It’s important to note that only Canadian news is blocked, Canadian users will still be able to access content from international broadcasters such as Fox News and the BBC.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has expressed concerns over the law, and Kent Walker, president of Global Affairs, has labeled the law “impractical.” In a blog post, he said the law imposes financial liability on links and an unlimited burden on Google to make news from local publishers more accessible to Canadians.

This decision by Google follows a similar move by Meta (formerly Facebook), which announced its intention to remove news from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram in accordance with the law. Meta will also terminate existing deals with local publishers.

The Online News Act, which aims to promote fairness in the digital news market, requires both Google and Meta to negotiate content compensation agreements with news publishers.

The move has sparked debate about the implications for traditional media and broadcasters who hope the law will bring in more revenue for the beleaguered newsrooms. Meanwhile, nearly 500 newsrooms have closed in Canada since 2008, highlighting the challenges facing the industry.

(with PTI input)

Updated: Jun 30, 2023 7:02 AM IST

