Asus Zenfone 10 vs Google Pixel 7: Tiny wins the battle





Google has made serious strides in the smartphone market over the past few years. The company recently crossed the 2% market share threshold with Pixel devices. This doesn’t look like a real threat to Apple and Samsung (for the time being), but big G’s mobile business is on the rise.

As boxing commentators say, in the blue corner is the underdog: the Asus Zenfone 10. After the success of its predecessor, Asus felt he had won gold with this compact powerhouse, and with minor tweaks and upgrades he launched the Zenfone 10. .

At first glance, the two don’t have much in common. The Zenfone 10 is vying for the title of compact Android flagship, but the Pixel 7 is neither a true flagship nor very compact. However, these phones have some similarities and may offer very similar user experiences such as camera systems, Android versions and battery life.

Could this little guy take on the Pixel 7? Which of these Androud designs should you choose? Let’s find out today.

Google made a radical redesign with the Pixel 6 series, moving to a glass-sandwich design, and the company has been perfecting this philosophy ever since. However, this isn’t the typical glass-and-aluminum design, and Google decided to change things up a bit by placing long strips on the back of the phone, side by side. The company calls it a “camera strip.”

ASUS, on the other hand, has leveraged a different design philosophy with its Zenfone series, aiming for compactness and light weight over glossiness. The back of the phone is made of matte plastic that feels like paper or rubber. Different approaches produce different results.

The Zenfone 10 is much lighter than the Pixel 7 (169 grams versus 197 grams). This is not only due to materials. The Pixel has a larger screen at 6.3 inches, while the Zenfone falls below the 6-inch threshold at 5.9 inches.

When it comes to displays, this is one of the big differences between the two devices. The Zenfone 10’s 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED is capable of refresh rates up to 144Hz (but only when gaming), while the Pixel 9’s 6.3-inch panel is capped at 90Hz.

Both displays are very accurate in color, although the Pixel panel is slightly brighter. The resolution he two phones are exactly the same (1080 x 2400 pixels), but due to the larger display of pixels the density is a bit lower (418 vs 446 PPI). In practice, the bit display is sharp and the image is sharp enough.

As far as biometrics are concerned, these two rely on different iterations of the fingerprint reader for security. The Zenfone 10 uses a side-mounted capacitive scanner, and it’s pretty good at that. In fact, it’s one of the fastest and most accurate we’ve tested so far. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is under-display, and while it’s largely free of the glitches and bugs that made the Pixel 6 infamous (especially at launch), we’ll have to leave this to Asus.

Both phones have a face unlock, but it’s not the sophisticated 3D kind Apple uses, so it’s less secure. That said, the feature works fast on both Zenfone 10 and Pixel 7.

Performance and Software Another fundamental difference between the Pixel 7 and Zenfone 10 lies in their hardware architecture. Google decided to design and build its own chips in the Pixel 6 generation, while Zenfone 10 relies on Qualcomm’s silicon. There is still a performance gap between the 2nd Gen Tensor inside the Pixel 7 and the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Zenfone 10. You can see detailed results in the table below. Synthetic benchmarks don’t always tell the whole story, but we can expect smoother performance on his Zenfone 10 with more power.

In terms of RAM and onboard storage, both phones start with 8GB/128GB memory configurations and neither features a microSD card slot.

Performance benchmark:

Both phones launched with Android 13 from the start, but the Pixel has a slight advantage when it comes to software support. Google has promised three major Android updates, so the Pixel 7 will reach Android 16, while Zenfone’s software update cycle will end with Android 15.

In terms of software experience, the Pixel 7 and Zenfone 10 are more similar than you might think. Asus offers the option to switch to the “stock” Android experience with a few small tweaks to make your daily life on the device even better. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, won’t be “in stock” any more, and will be the first to receive a newer software version.

Cameras Both the Zenfone 10 and Pixel 7 have only two cameras and no dedicated telephoto lenses. On paper, both are very similar, with he using a 50MP sensor for the main camera (although the Pixel 7’s sensor is larger), with similar apertures and respective focal lengths.

But remember, Google is the king of computational photography and has been perfecting it since the first Pixel smartphones. So let’s check out some real pictures and see what’s what.

Main camera – day

Asus has decided to keep the same camera hardware with the Zenfone 10 as the previous generation, but the company is clearly playing around with post-processing algorithms. That’s because the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 look radically different in how they look. The newer models are so washed out that photos look almost unnatural, and they also tend to overexpose in very bright lighting conditions.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has much better color rendition. It’s more natural and the dynamic range also looks like he’s better on the Pixel. Take a look at the flower photos to see how they burn on the Zenfone 10. The transition between sky and sea also looks smoother and better on the Pixel.

Main camera – low light

Night shots vary. Both phones make the scene too bright in low light. The Zenfone 10 also tends to over-sharpen photos to give a more subjective sense of detail. There’s also a strange greenish tint to the Zenfone 10’s night photos.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, produces more balanced photos that look a little softer compared to those taken with the Zenfone. The Pixel can burn out highlights, but the Zenfone does a good job of preserving details in bright areas.

zoom quality

Neither of these phones have a dedicated telephoto camera, so digital zoom is used for close-up shots, which of course doesn’t look good. At low magnification, both phones return passable results. Photos taken with the Pixel look a little softer, but the Zenfone’s boosted colors are still there.

At maximum zoom, the photo starts to look like a mix of abstract paintings and ChatGPT-generated content. If I had to pick an absolute winner, it would be the Pixel. At least you can read the signs to distinguish between people and aliens in these shots (whisper, no people, we are all aliens).

portrait fashion

Portrait mode is good on both phones. Pixel can resolve more details, but the bokeh algorithm is a bit aggressive and can sometimes cut or blur areas that shouldn’t be blurred. The Zenfone 10, on the other hand, is good at that, but it lacks dynamic range and can result in underexposed photos.

ultra wide angle camera

Ultra-wide shots are similar on the Pixel and Zenfone, both in level of detail and field of view. Some colors are still a bit more boosted on the Zenfone (grass, etc.) and artifacts can be seen towards the edges of the photo.

selfie

The Zenfone 10 has a new selfie camera, a 32MP camera with flashy white pixels. Flashy or not, the selfies look great, so the tech apparently works. The Zenfone 10 can argue he captures even more detail than the Pixel, but the colors are still a bit problematic and overemphasized for our personal tastes.

video quality

One of the main highlights of the Zenfone 10 (and Zenfone 9, for that matter) is 6-axis gimbal stabilization. It’s really great and can capture perfect video in almost any shaky situation. When it comes to video quality, both the Pixel 7 and Zenfone 10 get the job done. We have more details about the Zenfone 10, but again the colors are too saturated. Pixel 7 performs well in low light and resolves more detail in highlights.

Audio Quality and Haptics When it comes to audio and haptics, the Zenfone 10 feels a bit better than the Pixel 7. Don’t get me wrong. Pixel’s stereo settings are more than decent. It’s just not very loud, and you may hear high-pitched sounds, especially at high volumes.

The Zenfone 10, on the other hand, uses some clever magic to boost the bass and add the ability to “trick” your ears into hearing more bass, and the system works surprisingly well. Audio quality and volume are also very good, especially for such a small phone. A 3.5 mm earphone jack gives you even more flexibility in the sound settings you get with Zenfone.

Battery life and charging Battery capacity is very close between these two, at least on paper. The Zenfone 10 is powered by his 4,300 mAh battery, the same as the previous generation, but with a more efficient chipset. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a 4,355 mAh cell, but the Tensor is built using his 5nm technology, losing out to the Snapdragon 8 in efficiency competition. Generation 2.

Our battery benchmark shows interesting results. When it comes to browsing, the Zenfone 10 underwhelms his Pixel 7, but our YouTube and gaming tests yielded similar results. In a real-world scenario, both phones last a full day, but the Zenfone 10 can easily extend that to two days if he doesn’t put in a lot of effort.

PhoneArena battery test results:

The Zenfone 10 has the edge in theory, but the charging situation is also very similar. Google advertises the Pixel 7 as capable of 21W wired charging, while the Zenfone 10 supports charging bricks up to 30W (one comes with the retail box).

In practice, both phones charge from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes, with a full charge taking about an hour and a half. The Zenfone 10 can now charge wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W, while the Pixel 7 can charge at 20W without the cable, but again the performance is very similar in practice. Summary and Final Verdict After all, the Asus Zenfone 10 and Google Pixel 7 are completely different. They come in various sizes and weights. Building materials are different. And the chipset is also different. So why bother with the comparison?

What’s not that different is the actual user experience. Both offer a very solid Android deal, similar battery life, similar camera performance, charging speeds and smooth operation. The deciding factor here is the price.

The Pixel is significantly cheaper at $599 (for the same memory configuration), but you’ll have to spend another $200 to get the latest Snapdragon and some case candy (charger, back cover).

