Google warned Thursday that it would remove links to Canadian news articles from Canadian search results after failing to get the assurances it had hoped for from Ottawa regarding online news law.

The move marks a dramatic escalation in big technology companies’ response to the bill, also known as Bill C-18, after last-minute efforts to strike a deal with the federal government this week have failed.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, explained the company’s decision in a blog post on Thursday, saying that although Bill C-18 became law, it was still unenforceable. It’s a pity that this happened.

Bill C-18, which received royal approval last week, is designed to help Canada’s news industry as advertising moves to big tech platforms. Facebook and Google will negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian media outlets for posting or linking to their work.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has also announced that it will block the posting and sharing of Canadian news articles on both platforms in the country in response to the bill, which will take effect in about six months.

Facebook and Google have a number of voluntary agreements with Canadian media outlets, including The Globe and Mail, to pay for their content.

Facebook has now sent letters to news publishers with financial deals, including The Globe, saying it will terminate those contracts at the end of July, citing online news laws. The move includes ending a news fellowship with Canadian Press, a Facebook-sponsored national news service that provides stories to newspapers and broadcasters across the country.

Google said on Thursday that it would move to end existing agreements with media outlets, but would continue to do so for the time being. After the link to the news is blocked, the pact will be terminated. It will also restrict access in Canada to curated Google News and Showcase pages.

Large foreign news organizations operating in Canada and eligible for payment under this law may also have their content blocked for searches in Canada.

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Thursday that Google and Facebook’s intention to block access to Canadian news shows how irresponsible they are, especially when they make billions of dollars from Canadian users. He said it showed that he deviated from common sense.

Hundreds of newsrooms have closed as billions of dollars of advertising revenue they previously depended on went to Google and Facebook. The online news law would level the playing field by curbing the power of big tech, he said.

Instead of paying media outlets their fair share, big tech companies want to spend money changing their platforms to prevent Canadians from accessing quality local news.

In his blog explaining the tech giant’s decision to remove links to Canadian news, Walker said a withdrawal from the news could still be avoided if the government could find a compromise that met the tech giant’s concerns. I implied that it was sexual.

Google will continue to participate in the regulatory process that will determine how the bill will be implemented, he wrote.

We hope the government will show us a viable path forward. Otherwise, Bill C-18 will make it harder for Canadians to find news online, make it harder for journalists to reach audiences, and reduce valuable free web traffic to Canadian publishers. He wrote that we remain concerned that

Google argued that Bill C-18 would be heavy-handed and would impose unlimited financial liability on the company. Under the law, there is no clear path to exemption from regulation, even if it negotiates more voluntary deals with media outlets.

By removing links to Canadian news articles from search results in the country and withdrawing from the news, Google would no longer be regulated under the law and would be forced to negotiate deals with publishers.

The announcement provoked an angry reaction in Ottawa. NDP Heritage critic Peter Julian accused Meta and Google of using bullying tactics without paying their fair share.

Enough bullying. There’s enough of a free pass for billionaires who, like us, think they should have their own way instead of following the rules, he said.

But Professor Michael Geist, head of the Internet Law Research Committee at the University of Ottawa, Canada, said the Minister for Cultural Heritage had scored the ultimate own goal, robbing the sector of millions of dollars and leaving Canadians far more vulnerable than they would have been if nothing had been done. He said it put him in a bad position.

He said Google’s decision to withdraw from the Canadian news market under Bill C-18 would have significant ramifications. The risks of the Bill C-18 approach to mandating payments for links with uncapped liability have been clear for months, but the government has chosen to ignore them, and apparently it has all been struck down in hard-line talks. It seems that I was betting that it was a bluff that could be erased.

Although the Online News Act has been passed, the government has the power to issue regulations and set how they are to be implemented, as does the regulator, the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.

The government has said it wants to talk with Google and Facebook about how the regulation should be framed to address some of their concerns.

Rodriguez said in an interview with The Globe this week that he plans to discuss the regulations and see if a deal can be reached.

But a letter his office sent to Google on Wednesday failed to provide the assurances Google sought about implementing the bill, leading to the decision to withdraw from the report.

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, said Google would be less valuable as a search engine without news. But he took a conciliatory tone, hoping the tech giant would remain on the negotiating table as a good corporate citizen.

Google has said it plans to participate in the regulatory process and hopes the government will show a viable path forward, he said. We believe there is a viable path forward.

Google had proposed a series of bill amendments to congressional committees, including eliminating payments for voice and video, but they were rejected. He said he would like to fund the fund to support the Canadian news industry.

Kevin Desjardins, president of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, said Google and Meta showed a complete disregard for our country’s democratic institutions by threatening to block news here in Canada.

If Google and Meta refuse to participate in good faith negotiations and the regulatory process going forward, we believe this will be a matter of close scrutiny by the Competition Bureau.

