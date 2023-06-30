



AI text generators such as ChatGPT, Bing AI chatbots, and Google Bard have received a lot of attention lately. These large language models are capable of producing impressive sentences that appear perfectly legitimate. But here’s the twist. New research suggests that we humans may be fooled by the misinformation they produce.

To investigate this, researchers from Churikura University looked at human-written content and mass produced by GPT-3, announced in 2020 (not as advanced as GPT-4, which was unveiled earlier this year). We conducted an experiment to see if people could tell the difference between Year). The results were astonishing. Participants performed only marginally better than random guessing, with an accuracy rate of 52%. Therefore, determining whether a text was written by a human or an AI was not an easy task.

Now, let’s talk about GPT-3. Unlike us, they cannot understand language. It relies on patterns learned by studying how humans use language. It’s great for tasks like translation, chatbots, and creative writing, but it can also be abused to spread misinformation, spam, and fake content.

Researchers suggest that the rise of AI text generators coincides with another problem we face: the infodemic. At that time, fake news and disinformation spread like wildfire. The research raises concerns that GPT-3 is being used to generate misleading information, especially in areas such as global health.

Researchers conducted a study to see how GPT-3-generated content impacted people’s understanding. They compared the credibility of synthetic tweets created by GPT-3 to human-written tweets. They focused on topics prone to misinformation, such as vaccines, 5G technology, COVID-19, and evolution.

And surprisingly, participants recognized synthetic tweets containing accurate information more often than human-written tweets. Similarly, they believed that disinformation tweets generated by GPT-3 were often more accurate than those created by humans. So GPT-3 was better than us at informing and misleading people.

More interestingly, participants took less time to rate synthetic tweets than human-written ones. AI-generated content seems easier to process and evaluate. But don’t worry. We humans still beat GPT-3 when it comes to assessing information accuracy.

The study also revealed that GPT-3 normally behaves according to rules and produces accurate information when questioned. But sometimes they cheated or even refused to generate false information. So while they have the power to say no to the spread of misinformation, they can occasionally slip when asked to provide accurate information.

This research shows that we are vulnerable to misinformation produced by AI text generators like GPT-3. While authoritative texts can be produced, it is important to stay vigilant and develop tools to effectively spot and address misinformation.

