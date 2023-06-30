Google accused of running TrueView video ads no one saw





Analysis Google has been accused of misrepresenting YouTube video ads by playing them on low-quality third-party websites that have never been viewed. If so, it means Google is making millions, if not billions, of dollars from advertisers for video ads that probably no one actually watches. means.

Interestingly, some of those advertisers are now said to be demanding refunds.

In a report released this week, ad industry watcher Adaritics claimed that “between 42 and 75 percent of TrueView in-stream ad spend is allocated to GVP.” [Google Video Partner] Sites or apps that don’t meet our standards. “

Decoding the jargon reveals that three-quarters of commercials (aka in-stream ads) that are booked via Google and shown in videos on other websites and apps are actually never seen or muted. It means that it is not displayed properly, such as being out of place or misaligned. Such as displaying it on the side of the page or shrinking it to a smaller size. This is despite TrueView’s promise that the ad will actually be displayed.

As Google puts it, TrueView is “Google’s own pay-per-view, selection-based ad format that runs across YouTube, millions of apps and the web. TrueView only pays for actual views. It brings more value to advertisers because it’s an ad impression, not an impression. “

The Adalytics report found that, contrary to The Chocolate Factory’s pledge, “many TrueView in-stream ads were muted and auto-played as out-stream video or as hidden video players on independent sites.” claim that TrueView ads provide less value to advertisers.

delve into

When advertisers pay for TrueView ads, that content may be played on YouTube or in videos embedded within websites and apps that are part of the GVP network. Advertisers are paying for ads that are viewable, audible, and skippable.

But the report says advertisers are mostly paying for ads that aren’t shown, are muted, or can’t be skipped. Such ads may fall under “invalid traffic” if they use industry euphemisms that include both intentional ad fraud and accidental click registration.

As a result of the above findings, Google may be required to reimburse most of TrueView revenue. Media interviewed for this report said her buyers would react if they learned TrueView ads were running on third-party websites. In fact, at least some industry insiders are said to want a refund.

The organizations and businesses that purchased these ads are: US and EU government agencies. state and local governments. Johnson & Johnson. Ernst & Young. Bayer; Samsung; Microsoft; Mercedes-Benz; and many others.

Google fights back

Google responded to these allegations with a blog post claiming it cares deeply about where its clients’ ads appear. Marvin Renault, director of global video solutions at Google, said the report “used unreliable sampling and proxying techniques and made grossly inaccurate claims about the Google Video Partner (GVP) network.” rice field.

Renault argued that most YouTube ad campaigns are delivered on YouTube (rather than on third-party sites) and that advertisers have the option to prevent ads from running on GVP sites. Claiming that “90% of his GVP ads are shown to people on the web,” Google has strict enforcement policies on third-party his partners, and that “Google Video Partners are using his DoubleVerify , Integral Ad Science, and Moat for viewability and invalid traffic.”

Dr. Krzysztof Franasiek, founder of Adalytics Research, told The Register, “Google does not dispute the results of our core research. Published Adalytics research reports include ‘in-stream’ and ‘out-of-stream’ reports.” The word ‘stream’ is mentioned 274 times.” He mentioned those words 0 times in his response. “

“The terms ‘volume’, ‘mute’, ‘hear’ and ‘sound’ are mentioned 116 times in the published Analytics research report. No,” he added.

Nandini Jammi, co-founder of ad watchdog CheckMyAds, also expressed skepticism about Google’s counterargument. “What struck me about Google’s statement was that [Marvin Renaud] It claims advertisers can opt out of Google Video Partners even when Google’s own documentation declares the exact opposite,” Jammi said in an email to The Register.

“I’ve heard that Google is now informing advertisers that they can opt out of GVP by contacting their representative. However, most Google Ads customers don’t have a representative. How can I get out of GVP?” There are a lot of strange contradictions here.” It doesn’t make sense, but I don’t believe Google’s defense of the system. “

Others have also raised questions.

“How many more big scandals will it take to wake up advertisers to the global fraud called digital advertising?” Augustin Fou, independent ad fraud researcher and manager of the Marketing Science Consulting Group In an email to The Register, Dr.

“Of course, not all digital ads are bad. Digital ads that are shown to humans are good and work as ads.

“But the trillions of ads being bought and sold today aren’t, as this latest example shows, ads that people see, and ads that appear where they should. 8 did not appear on YouTube where advertisers are buying ads, I thought the ads would appear.

“When your ads run on GVP (Google Video Partner) sites, you are also exposed to other forms of fraud. Examples: ads autoplay, audio off, crammed into small windows, and hundreds of ads running at the same time. In an off-page or popunder that runs an embedded video,[広告をスキップ]The button was hidden and I couldn’t skip the ad. “

Additionally, ad verification firms, such as those cited by Google in a blog post, were unable to find the problem with TrueView, Fou said. These fraud detection companies provide measurements that don’t show what’s really going on, allowing ad fraud to continue year after year, he argues.

As he said in a recent LinkedIn post, “accreditations and certifications by bodies created by industry bodies are crap and unreliable. It doesn’t reduce or improve viewability for advertisers who buy ads.”

He attributes the problem partly to the fact that third-party companies often get their data from Google. “Obviously, this is no different than YouTube scoring its own homework,” he says. “This is not an ‘independent third party’ thing.”

The advertising industry has given Google almost complete control over its own advertising, which has been replaced by major liability issues.

Jammi said the lack of visibility into buying and selling ads will make it difficult for marketers to assess what’s going on.

“The advertising industry has allowed Google to have near-total control over its ads, and that has given way to serious liability issues,” she said.

“Currently, it is not possible for advertisers to independently verify Google’s reports, as ad verification vendors can only perform audits using data available to Google. In trying to do so, the fact that we are doing the following is a real red flag that there is no reliable way to audit them.”

Fou said he expected Google would have to pay the advertiser a refund. “Google has issued refunds before, but those refunds come with a gag order and the person who got the refund can never talk about it,” he said.

And there may be more than a few companies asking for refunds. “More than 80% of media buyers surveyed in the survey said they believe TrueView in-stream ads sold over muted out-stream videos are a form of ‘ad fraud,'” said Franasiek. Stated.

“Advertisers definitely have a refund obligation,” Janmi added. “But how much? We don’t know yet. As I said above, advertisers don’t have reliable, independent data to assess the value of refunds. Only Google can determine the value of refunds.” I don’t think it’s right.” Those refunds will be made. “

More meaningfully, the “falsification of authentication and fraud verification” became clearer, leading major advertisers to rally in class action lawsuits, ultimately forcing Google to tackle the issue head-on instead of dismissing it. It will go away, suggested Fou. .

About bootnotes

Facebook and now Google have announced that they will block access to news in Canada.

This is because the North American country passed the Online News Act, aka Bill C-18. The law would force big tech companies to negotiate deals for news publishers to receive a portion of the revenues from users who share the media company’s content.

Facebook and Instagram will limit the news users can see in Canada because Mehta doesn’t want to play ball. Similarly, Google plans to remove links to Canadian publishers from search and other parts of its empire.

