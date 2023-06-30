



The Google Pixel Fold launched earlier this week to positive reviews, but it looks like some early adopters are already dealing with broken displays on Google’s first foldable device.

On Reddit, someone posted a picture of the inner screen breaking after just one day of use. User FloatingOnTheFourth posted a picture today of the inner screen cracking in the center and spreading outwards from the center.

User crazymojo83 posted a picture of a similar issue earlier this week, showing a crack growing from the middle of the Google Pixel Fold. The user filed a lawsuit against Google with a photo and said it would take 24-48 hours for the company to respond. Luckily, I got a reply that same day, and crazymojo83 posted an update saying that the display indeed appeared to be defective and that Google would ship a replacement.

CNET was sent two review samples courtesy of Google, and while neither showed the cracked display issue, ArsTechnica’s Ron Amadeo said earlier this week that a small piece of debris was to blame for the Pixel’s I posted an article about my Fold’s screen being damaged. The screen protector for the Pixel Fold’s internal display doesn’t cover the entire OLED display beneath it, Amadeo claims, so pressure from a small speck may have cracked the screen. He also thought this was because the Pixel Fold folds completely flat, so there are no bumpers or handrails that leave a few millimeters of space when closed.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Problems with displays that fold inwards are not unprecedented. Other foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip series, have also experienced inner screen peeling and other hinge-related breakage issues. Early press samples of the original Galaxy Fold had many issues, which caused Samsung to delay the launch of the device.

Even though Samsung has been working on the folding game for four years now and is about to launch its next-generation foldable phone at the Samsung Unpacked event in South Korea next month, users of the Galaxy Fold subreddit will continue to love the Galaxy Fold. 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 reported issues. Galaxy Flip 4 device. Commenters say Samsung seems reluctant to service Fold 4 devices with the same urgency it had with previous models.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

Folding screens pose a difficult engineering problem. The fragile display doesn’t have a glass layer like traditional smartphones. Instead, manufacturers opt for Ultra Thin Glass, an ultra-thin glass that allows folding at extreme angles. On top of that, the manufacturer adds a plastic screen protector from the factory to further protect your UTG. Still, a piece of material getting under a plastic screen protector or his UTG can put pressure on the screen and cause damage.

If you want to fix your phone’s breakage problem yourself, Google makes replacement parts for the Pixel Fold available on iFixit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-pixel-fold-phones-are-reportedly-breaking-after-less-than-a-week/

