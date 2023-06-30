EU initiative is a potential game-changer in green tech quest





Over the past three years, European economies have been affected by two significant events: the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This has caused supply chain and trade disruptions, stalling of existing contracts and projects, and higher energy prices and inflation. To stabilize markets and support affected sectors, the European Commission decided in March 2022 to introduce the Temporary Crisis Framework (TCF), which relaxes existing state aid provisions.

A year later, the European Commission again took action and put the TCF into crisis transition to accelerate renewable energy deployment and decarbonization by helping to accelerate investment and financing of clean technology production in Europe. Modified to framework (TCTF). The TCTF will bring simpler, faster and easier calculations and procedures to expedite the approval of state aid.

Competition with the US and China

The move is part of a response to the $370 billion inflation cut bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. The IRA prioritizes projects that repurpose decommissioned fossil fuel infrastructure and encourages foreign direct investment into the United States through subsidies in the form of conditional tax credits. Production is based in the United States and raw materials are sourced from North America.

The TCTF is also a response to China’s five-year plan, which was formally approved by the ruling National People’s Congress in March 2021, making manufacturing a priority and creating a pipeline of $280 billion in clean technology investment. It provided subsidies for clean technology innovation with

MNEs expressed concern about the impact on the investment attractiveness of the EU. Many companies are considering relocating or planning to invest in the state, and some have already taken the plunge.

In response to the IRA’s implicit incentives, the European Commission announced in February this year the Green Deal Industrial Plan for the Net-Zero Era, which aims to expand the EU’s net-zero manufacturing capacity. It focuses on four main pillars: a simplified regulatory environment, finance, skills and trade. The Commission is proposing amendments to the State Funding and State Aid Regulations through the TCTF.

potential funding opportunities

The TCTF is a supranational instrument with no legal mandate, but it provides guidelines to EU Member States on how to shape national legislation. Therefore, implementation of the TCTF varies from country to country.

Assistance provided through the TCTF can take the form of direct grants, tax incentives, subsidized interest rates, guarantees and repayable advances, with levels based on factors such as company size and type of aid instrument. can.

Major amendments to the TCTF include assistance for:

Accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage, and introduce investment and operational support for energy production from renewable sources (solar, geothermal, wind, biomass, hydrogen), as well as support for investment in electricity and heat storage. Up to 100% available through a competitive bidding process and up to 45% if determined by EU member states. Aid is granted under the notified scheme and is intended for energy producers. Help reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% and energy consumption by at least 20% by decarbonizing industrial production processes. Activities covered include electrification, use of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels, and improved energy efficiency. The amount of assistance permitted should not exceed 40% of the eligible costs and should not exceed €200 million ($218 million). This aid is granted under the notified scheme and is intended for industrial players. Accelerate investments in strategic areas including battery production, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolyzers, carbon capture and storage (and production of key components, etc.). equipment, etc.), and the production or recovery of related critical raw materials. The aid is granted under the notified scheme in an amount of up to 350 million euros, with an aid intensity of up to 35% of the eligible costs (depending on the region) and targets green technology manufacturers.

On the final point, aid can be given on an individual basis or on a scheme-by-scheme basis, allowing for higher aid intensity on a case-by-case basis. Beneficiaries also need to demonstrate that without assistance the investment would be diverted outside the European Economic Area. Timing-wise, aid must be granted by December 31, 2025.

Future tasks

In accordance with the TCTF, the EU Member States have the power to introduce new support measures. EU Member States should make use of existing funds and adapt national recovery plans, such as the Recovery and Resilience Facility. It is still unclear whether, when and how EU Member States will follow the proposals set out in the TCTF communication and how state funding programs will develop.

The OECD’s BEPS 2.0 Pillar 2 rule, which will come into force on 31 December, will establish a global minimum tax rate of 15%, which could pose new challenges to the implementation of the TCTF. If the tax incentive reduces the effective tax rate to less than 15%, a surcharge may be imposed, effectively negating the effect of the tax incentive.

Under financial accounting standards, cash grants and refundable tax credits are treated as income and are therefore unaffected. Similarly, the usual rules of trade (such as origins and tariffs) and energy (such as commodity taxes and carbon border coordination mechanisms) still apply in the EU, and the combination of carrots and sticks could promote desirable effects. there is.

next step

These developments should open the door to new funding opportunities, especially for manufacturing innovators. There are still many decisions to be made, but it’s worthwhile for the tax team to monitor developments.

The TCTF should be considered within other national funding programs and broader EU funding environments such as Key Projects of Common European Interest, Horizon Europe and the Innovation Fund.

In short, the EU has developed a new, more flexible national aid framework to support net-zero innovation and maintain jurisdictional competitiveness. This should motivate companies to reassess their business and tax strategies in line with government policies and financing conditions at the private, national and EU levels.

This article was contributed by Mikhail Alekseev, Robert Esik and Hein Brinkmann from the EY organization.

This article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc., publisher of the Bloomberg Act and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.

Author information

Alexandra Loran-Wisznievski is the Deputy Head of Tax for EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa and Simon Moger is the Head of Global Location Services and Incentives for EY EMEIA. The views reflected in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of her EY global organization or its member firms.

We would love to hear your smart and original opinion. write to us

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/eus-initiative-is-a-potential-game-changer-in-green-tech-quest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos