The Tour de France added ChatGPT and digital twin technology.Here’s how and why





Getty Images/Dario Bellingeli/Stringer

The Tour de France is one of the world’s most prestigious cycling races, attracting millions of spectators each year. This year, the viewing experience will be significantly upgraded by leveraging the latest technologies such as IoT, edge computing and generative AI.

The IT and services company NTT has been a partner of the Tour de France for the past nine years. This year, we’re raising the bar by creating “The World’s Largest Connected Stadium” and incorporating ChatGPT.

And data and digital twins are changing golf.It may even fix your golf swing

A “connected stadium” can set up a digital twin of the race that uses real-time data to digitally replicate every aspect of the race, making the Tour de France a fully digital event.

The digital twin will be used by the event’s organizer, the Amaury Sports organization, to better understand what is happening at the event and ensure smooth operations.

NTT collects data about bikes using geolocation and small sensors mounted under each bike’s saddle.

Also: OpenAI sued for ‘stealing’ data from public to train ChatGPT

Using this technology, NTT receives a constant stream of latitude, longitude, speed and other data from these sensors. This data is transmitted to the race cars via a wireless network before microwave signals carry the data through to the end of the race. According to the release, edge computing devices will run a “containerized version” of the real-time analytics platform.

Additionally, ChatGPT will be integrated into NTT’s AI-powered digital human solution to provide fans with relevant and detailed race information.

Also: This global index ranks which countries dominate AI development.

The integration, called Marianne, will use “machine learning, voice recognition, natural language processing and conversational AI” to provide fans with comprehensive race information, according to the release.

All of these advances will also apply to the women’s counterpart, the Tour de France Femme Abec Zwift, which started last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/tour-de-france-adds-chatgpt-and-digital-twin-tech-heres-how-and-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos